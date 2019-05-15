The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Hosts IN THE WORKS

Honeck-Moss Productions presents "In The Works." This exciting series was conceived as an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.

In The Works is be presented monthly and feature three composers or composer teams, each presenting about 20 minutes of new material. This month, Sunday May 19th at 9:30pmfeatures the works of composers: Lauren Gundrum & Brandon Lambert, Durra Leung, and Emily Rissoff & Bryan Leys. . Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.

With Performances by: Ernie Bird, JD Daw, Julian Diaz-Granados, Meng-Mei Kuo, Katie Oxman, and Casi Riegle.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum. $5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works0519





