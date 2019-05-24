The 3rd Annual MR. TWIN PEAKS PAGEANT Announced At Joe's Pub

The Miss Twin Peaks Pageant has been going strong for over 8 years but NOW the boys get to have a little fun. This Father's Day Weekend is going to be a celebration of the RAD DADS & BAD DADS of Twin Peaks! The Pink Room will crown their new Mr. Twin Peaks at Joe's Pub...just as long as Agent Cooper's estranged son doesn't get in the way.

The Pink Room Burlesque is a tribute to and satire of the works of David Lynch. Since the anniversary of Laura Palmer's death in February of 2011, Francine and The Pink Room cast have covered everything from Twin Peaks, Fire Walk With Me, The Return, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead & Inland Empire. The Pink Room headlined "A Tribute To Twin Peaks", the official Showtime event for "Twin Peaks: The Return" and appeared in the Showtime produced documentary "Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon". Francine and The Pink Room were also feature on ABC's Nightline and are now considered "David Lynch-approved"

The Pink Room presents: The Mr. Twin Peaks Pageant, Saturday, June 15, 2019 doors 11:30pm, show 12:00pm, 425 Lafayette Street, New York City 6 train, Astor Place $20/25 tickets at: https://www.joespub.com/Tickets/Calendar/PlayDetailsCollection/Joes-Pub/2019/T/The-Pink-Room-Burlesque-The-3rd-Annual-Mister-Twin-Peaks-Pageant/'SiteTheme=JoesPub





