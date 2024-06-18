Telly Leung to Present BACK TO BIRDLAND in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Telly Leung – Broadway star of the musicals Aladdin, Allegiance, Godspell, Rent, and more – in the new show “Back to Birdland” on Monday, July 22 at 7:00 PM. Leung returns to the Birdland stage after a six-year hiatus that has taken him all over the world as a performer and director. Expect to hear Broadway classics, as well as songs from his solo recordings, featuring a trio of New York's finest musicians with Gary Adler on piano, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass, and Joe Choroszewski on drums. There is a $35 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Telly Leung is a Chinese-American, New York City native, Broadway and television performer, recording artist, producer, director, theater arts teacher, and coach. His Broadway and national touring performing credits include Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei and Lea Salonga), Godspell, Rent (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, and Rodgers & Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Marcel in Season three of “Warrior” (HBO Max), Wes the Warbler on “Glee,” as well as his guest star appearances on “Instinct,” “Odd Mom Out,” “Deadbeat,” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” Telly is featured as a performance coach for the Jimmy Awards in the PBS documentary, Broadway or Bust.

He can be heard on many original Broadway cast recordings and has released two solo albums – I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) – on the Yellow Sound Label. His EP You Matter is a collection of five songs made during the 2020 pandemic with composer and arranger Gary Adler, with profits benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. He co-directed the 2022 Ford's Theatre Gala in Washington, D.C. with Michael McElroy, a ceremony honoring legendary music mogul Clive Davis and South Carolina Congressman James E. Cylburn with the Lincoln Medal of honor, hosted by Phylicia Rashad. Other directing credits include David Henry Hwang's Yellowface (Theatre Raleigh), Rent (UC Irvine), and Godspell (University of Michigan). Telly just returned from Taiwan, where he starred in the musical version of Ang Lee's film, The Wedding Banquet. He holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama. Telly currently lives in Harlem in New York City with his husband, James. @tellyleung. www.tellyleung.com

