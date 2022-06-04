Tarsha Cameron Brings Unapologetic Debut Cabaret to Adelaide

At 51 years-old, Adelaide artist Tarsha Cameron is making her cabaret debut to explore what it is to be an unapologetic woman. Playing as part of Cabaret Fringe Festival at Nexus this month, Tarsha unpacks everyday experiences that challenge us, from familial dysfunction to profound love, and unrequited dreams to midlife crisis.

"Unapologetic started as a whimsical look at my love of dance and all things pertaining to the arts, but as the writing progressed the work evolved into a much more authentic and truthful expression of who I am. I believe this is a reflection of my own personal growth which is evident across all my art practices that seem to be increasingly moving towards vulnerability," Tarsha says.

The show which was developed through a mentorship with cabaret royalty Amelia Ryan and Michael Griffiths uncovers what it is to be a perimenopausal unapologetic woman. Does it mean you're angry or shrill? Does it make you a dangerous woman? Does it mean you're a bitch because you don't smile at the former Prime Minister? Or does it simply mean you no longer give a shit about what other people think?

"Tarsha is incredibly refreshing in her honesty and insight, and it's resulted in a show that's poignant, heartfelt, and relatable. It's been such a joy to help her bring it to life. She's worked in such detail and with brilliant creative conviction. I can't wait for audiences to experience this beautiful show," Amelia Ryan says.

If you've ever questioned your own family lineage (and subsequent psyche!), you'll be compelled as Tarsha unpacks hers in this highly relatable and insightful hour of story and song.

Accompanied by David McEvoy, Tarsha shares her tale - hilarious as it is heart-breaking - through a stellar set-list and heartfelt authenticity,

Up4T Productions presents Tarsha Cameron in her debut cabaret show, Unapologetic.

June 9, and 11, at 8pm

Nexus Arts. Lion Arts Centre

Corner North Tce & Morphett St

Kaurna Yarta

Adelaide SA 5000

Tickets: https://cabaretfringefestival. com/artfuel/program/23/show

Photo Credits: Alice Healy