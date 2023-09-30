Talia Suskauer, Isa Camille Briones, Emily Kristen Morris, and More Will Sing Adele at 54 Below

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Adele on October 20th, 2023 at 9:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry's most prolific artists with some of Broadway's hottest stars from Wicked, Hadestown, Six, and more!

Back by popular demand, the music of Grammy Award-winning legend Adele comes to 54 Below! From “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep” to “Hello” and “Easy on Me,” join some of Broadway's best as they celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Adele.

The cast includes Gabrielle Beckford (Once Upon a One More Time), Isa Camille Briones (Hamilton), Ashley Chiu (Once Upon a One More Time), Mary Beth Donahoe (Mean Girls), Savy Jackson (Bad Cinderella), Lily Kaufmann (Mean Girls), Kelsee Kimmel (Six), Pablo David Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen), Libby Lloyd (Moulin Rouge), Nathan Lucrezio (The Who's Tommy), Emily Kristen Morris (Wicked), Diane Phelan (Into the Woods), Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Nikhil Saboo (Dear Evan Hansen), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Talia Suskauer (Wicked), Cole Thompson (Into the Woods), and Hannah Whitley (Hadestown).

The concert is produced by Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings Beyonce, & The Players).

54 Sings Adele plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 20th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees), and premiums are $80 ($89.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the link below. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at the link below.