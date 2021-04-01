TV Program Jamie deRoy & friends Moves to New Date And Time Starting April 5th

Jamie deRoy & friends has a brand new Day, Time, and Channel!

The long-running cable television show will now air on MNN5 Spectrum HD Channel 1993 and Verizon FIOS Channel 37.

So reset your DVRs to catch "Celebrating Songwriters Part 2" airing on its new time slot: every other Monday starting this MONDAY, APRIL 5 at 8 PM.

Appearing on this episode: Jeff Blumenkrantz performing his song "Hold My Hand," Barbara Walsh performs "I Have a Garden," with music composed by Kim Oler and lyric by Alison Hubbard. Martin Charnin sings "Something Funny's Going On" that he had written for the revue he was about to do at 54 Below. Jamie deRoy performs "Daddy's Girl" written by Lanny Meyers, Jane R. Snyder, and Jamie. Craig Carnelia performs his hit "The Kid Inside" from his Broadway show

"Is There Life After High School?" Barry Kleinbort sings his song "PUHHH" from his international revue "Metropolitain." To close the show, singer/songwriter Jim Dawson performs "The Gods are Delighted" which should be sung at every wedding!

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller. The original shows were filmed at the Metropolitan Room, Dillon's, and Caroline's. A special shout out to National Alliance of Musical Theater (NAMT).

Jamie deRoy & friends: Celebrating Songwriters Part 2 will air at its new Day, Time, and Channel on MONDAY, APRIL 5 at 8 PM on MNN5: Spectrum Channel 1993, and Verizon FIOS Channel 37, as well as multiple times on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.