TRADING SPACES' Paige Davis To Star In The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular 2025

The Green Room 42 will present The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular, starring Paige Davis (TLC's Trading Spaces, Chicago), on Thursday, December 11, at 7 PM.

Paige Davis, fresh off her run in the Off-Broadway gem, Pen Pals, is joining The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular at the Green Room 42 this December. Davis is perhaps best known as the effervescent star of Trading Spaces, TV's Emmy-nominated groundbreaking design-reality show. On Broadway, Paige has returned multiple times as Roxie Hart in Chicago and received rave reviews as Gloria in Boeing! Boeing!

Joining Davis are guest stars Jerusha Cavazos (West Side Story), Antwayn Hopper (ABC's Will Trent, Cats "The Jellicle Ball"), and Harris Matthew (MJ the Musical, Ain't Too Proud, Frozen), and Randy Andys cast members Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Alison Mahoney (The Food Network, Ragtime), and Lauren C. Taylor (Shrek), with the Matthew Everingham Trio.

Step back in time with The Randy Andys for a magical evening of nostalgic cheer. Singing holiday favorites with their signature postmodern twist, The Randy Andys will "sweep you away to a sassy, brassy wonderland" this holiday season! Featuring holiday hits from Bing to Mariah, Broadway starlets, and lush harmonies guaranteed to enchant audiences from one to ninety-two.

The creative team is led by Antoinette DiPietropolo (Director), Jessica McRoberts (Associate Director), Matthew Everingham (Music Supervisor), Gina Daugherty (Choreographer), and Katie Huff (Choreographer).

Conceived and produced by Alison Mahoney, with executive producer Gabrielle Ruiz, and co-producer Jocelyn Lonquist Klein.

Thursday, December 11 at 7 PM

The Green Room 42

570 10th Avenue

New York, NY 10036

Ticket Link here.