THREE TALL QUEENS Returns To The Duplex

After performances in August and October, the ladies are back for an encore of THREE TALL QUEENS, a cabaret based on the life of Lindsey Kay. But who is Lindsey?

Lindsey Kay has been stabbed. Twice. She's also been shot. Twice. One time in an H&M. But you wouldn't know that to look at her. Lindsey Kay is a manager, producer, and assistant who works with drag queens all over the city. She is the ultimate behind the scenes mover and shaker. But she's also been trapped in quicksand and struck by lightning, pursued by a hitman, and held hostage by a Yogi who just really liked her... energy. Join us for an evening of storytelling where some of New York City's most talented drag queens assume the role of Lindsey and share her stories. These tall tales may sound like fiction, but what do you believe?

A blend of theater, cabaret, and drag, THREE TALL QUEENS has something for everyone.

"Lindsey and I met over the course of several weeks where I would interview her, based off a list of twenty stories she scribbled on a piece of paper one night at The Duplex. From the seven hours of interview, I created a script running just about an hour. In the show, the three queens take turns telling Lindsey's stories from their own different perspective (A is bitter, B is caring, C is entirely too young)." - Justin McDevitt, from NitelifeExchange.com

STARRING: Chandilier (NBC, The Duplex, Lips), Lauren Ordair (NBC, The Duplex, Lips), and Whendy Whaxwood. Written by Justin McDevitt. Based on the life of Lindsey Kay.

instagram.com/threetallqueens

justinwritesplays.com





