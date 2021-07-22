THE VOICE's Kimberly Nichole Will Perform a Concert at Rockwood Music Hall Next Month

Kimberly Nichole will play a show at Rockwood Musical Hall on Tuesday, August 3rd at 7pm. After a year of performance hiatus due to the state of the world and fresh off of a feature in a Diet Coke commercial, Kimberly Nichole returns to New York to perform LIVE for one night only with a full band.

Nichole will rock the stage with some of her original songs such as, "Little Girl New" (recently featured on the Netflix series, "Self Made") and "Veruca Salt". She will also do a cover of "Ventilator Blues" by The Rolling Stones as well as "House Of The Rising Sun" by The Animals (an ultimate fan favorite from The Voice) amongst many more.

"I'm so excited about returning to the city that is near and dear to me and at a venue that has supported my journey throughout the years! There's nothing like the energy of New York on any given evening and a live show at ROCKWOOD" - Kimberly Nichole

Tickets: https://rockwoodmusichall.com/event/kimberly-nichole/

Kimberly Nichole is known and beloved in NYC and London as Mistress of Ceremonies at the prestigious and provocative late night show/club, The Box, Seattle native Kimberly Nichole has been slaying stages for over a decade.

After graduating from Spelman College in Atlanta and relocating to New York, Kimberly made waves on the underground music scene as a dirty soul/ROCK singer, songwriter and captivating performer. She was amongst some of the first indie artists to perform live on the BET Awards, one of the biggest music platforms in the world, for their Music Matters segment.

Kimberly Nichole's career catapulted when she became a Finalist and breakout star on Season 8 of The Voice where Christina Aguilera served as her mentor. Her show stopping performances earned her standing ovations every week from the coaches and her rendition of rock classics even landed her on the Billboard Top 100.

Since then, she made her Broadway debut in 2018 in the limited engagement of Rocktopia where The New York Times praised her performance in the show. And in 2019 she was cast as The Acid Queen in The Who's 'Tommy' at the John F Kennedy Center of Performing Arts in Washington DC. Known to many as the ROCK ballerina for adorning custom made tutu ensembles, which she co designs - her style and beauty has led her to being featured in VOGUE and in international commercials by brands such as Coca-Cola. She's shared stages with Slash (Guns N Roses), Joe Walsh (The Eagles), Ledisi, Kehlani, Janelle Monae, Nona Hendryx and more. Kimberly's original music has been heard on NETFLIX, MTV, Showtime and VH1. She currently resides in London and is continuing to perform while writing and recording new music.