THE TAMMY FAYMOUS CABARET is Coming to Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



JOE’S PUB will present New York’s riotous and raucous hairy-chested, live singing drag queen TAMMY FAYMOUS! In a moment when drag is everywhere and seeing mainstream recognition thanks to "RuPaul's Drag Race," Tammy is desperately attempting to break that status quo in a movement to “MDFA: Make Drag Fun Again.” A misfit and rogue outsider, her no-holds-barred approach to drag and take no prisoners attitude when it comes to performing is what makes her a star (in her mind, at least).

“It’s always been a dream of mine to perform as Joe’s Pub, and there really is no better slot than the late show on a Tuesday,” Faymous said a statement. “Sure, you may think it’s a weekend night at 8:00 but that’s not who I’m trying to perform for. I want my audience full of the unemployed or people abusing substances in the beginning of a workweek. Those are my people. So I can’t wait to sweat out whatever antibiotic has been recently prescribed to me on whoever shows up. They’ll likely need it, too.”

In between songs inspired by great female rockers and pop stars of yesterday and today, the drag disturber mixes and mingles with the audience, flirting with trade while telling stories of her own sordid travels in show business and New York City. Along with celebrated music director Darnell White, artists covered include Chappell Roan, Patti Smith, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Alanis Morissette, Amy Winehouse and more. Her wig may be mess. Her makeup will most definitely be running. But one thing is for sure: Tammy puts on a damn good show.

Not for the faint of the heart or the easily disgusted, this show is not your baby’s drag queen story hour ... so leave your kids at home! But please, bring your daddies.

“THE TAMMY FAYMOUS CABARET” plays Joe’s Pub (The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street) on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. There is a two drink or one food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. Tickets and information are available at www.publictheater.org.

Direct link to tickets: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2024/t/the-tammy-faymous-cabaret/

ABOUT TAMMY FAYMOUS

A hairy-chested drag queen who sings live, Faymous is a messy reincarnation desperately attempting to follow in the footsteps of cabaret icons Bridget Everett, Justin Vivian Bond, Martha Graham Cracker and Sandra Bernhard. The Tammy Faymous Cabaret is a 75-minute show with music. In 2023, Faymous mounted shows at 54 Below, Chelsea Table & Stage, City Winery, Red Eye and in Fire Island Pines at the iconic gay guesthouse Reflections. She doesn't take herself too seriously, and loves engaging with the crowd and people in the audience like they are her own mother or a future lover. While she supports drag queen story hours for kids, this is most definitely not that so leave your babies at home.



Comments