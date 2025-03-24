Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose, and More to Join Tom Kitt's 54 Below Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winning composer Tom Kitt on April 29 & 30 & May 2 & 3 at 7pm, each night featuring a different lineup of starry guests from Broadway and beyond.

From Tom Kitt: Having turned 50 this past year, I suddenly have found myself with the urge to explore my body of work and take stock of all the projects I have been fortunate enough to be a part of. And so, along with an incredible line-up of friends, I am going to create four distinct evenings in which I get the opportunity to perform songs from different periods of creativity. They will be as follows:

Concert 1, April 29 – 1994-2006 – This concert will feature work from my earliest writing period, including my very first songs written with Brian Yorkey as well as songs from Feeling Electric/Next to Normal and High Fidelity.

The performance on April 29 will feature Caissie Levy, Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon, Patti Murin, Julia Murney, Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, and more stars to be announced!

Concert 2, April 30 – 2007-2014 – This concert will include songs from American Idiot, Freaky Friday, Bring it On, and If/Then.

The performance on April 30 will feature Nick Blaemire, Heidi Blickenstaff, Colin Donnell, Mandy Gonzalez, Patti Murin, and more stars to be announced!

Concert 3, May 2 – 2015-2024 – This concert will cover work from the immediate pre- and post- pandemic years: Flying Over Sunset, The Visitor, Jagged Little Pill, Almost Famous, Superhero, Reflect.

The performance on May 2 will feature Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Tony Award® nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Casey Likes, Elena Shaddow, Pearl Sun, Lola Tung, and more stars to be announced!

Concert 4, May 3 – 2025 — This concert will feature songs from the projects that are to come…

The performance on May 3 will feature Sara Chase, Tony Award nominee & Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and more stars to be announced!

