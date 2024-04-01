THE SONGS OF OLIVER HOUSER Comes to 54 Below in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 Below will present The Songs of Oliver Houser on May 1, 2024 at 9:30pm, a one-night-only concert by one of musical theatre’s most compelling new voices. Winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz Award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award, and a Dramatists Guild Foundation fellowship, Oliver has headlined at the Kennedy Center and presented his musicals at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, London’s Other Palace Theatre, the Village Theatre and beyond. Oliver will play selections from his various shows, performed with special guests and a five-piece band in an unforgettable evening of connection, healing, laughter, and celebration.

The May 1st concert will feature Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian’s Rainbow, Hello Dolly), “American Idol” finalist Alyssa Wray (A Little Night Music), Jack Casey (Ragtime 25th Anniversary Concert) Jesse Weil (Fiddler on the Roof National Tour) Serena Parrish (SuperYou, Hulu’s “Life And Beth”), James Zebooker (The After Party), Yael Rizowy (The New World), with more guests soon to be announced.

The Songs of Oliver Houser plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 1, 2024 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.