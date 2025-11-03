THE RANDY ANDYS HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR Returns for 2025 Season with New Cast Members and Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Randy Andys Holiday Spectacular will return for the 2025 holiday season with an updated cast and tour engagements across the Northeast and Midwest. The production features new Broadway performers, classic holiday repertoire, and reimagined vocal arrangements inspired by 1940s harmony trios.

Performances begin in December, including a return engagement at The Green Room 42 in Times Square on December 11, with guest artists to be announced. Other scheduled appearances include The Scranton Jazz Festival Christmas Spectacular with jazz artist Marko Marcinko, Clubhouse315 with guest Lorenzo Medico (Beauty and the Beast National Tour), Sergei’s Live with Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and The Ingersoll Theatre with Napoleon Douglas (Mr. Holland’s Opus, NOCE). Additional private events in New York City are also planned.

The 2025 company introduces Madelynn Crimi (The Polar Express), Darcie A. Hingula (Frozen), Tonyia M. Rue (Dreamgirls), Lauren C. Taylor (Shrek), Marine Tamada-Wu (Norwegian Cruise Line), and Kenna Wilson (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812). Returning performers include Monica Blume (Dear Evan Hansen), Joy Del Valle (West Side Story), Shannon Calkins (Virgin Voyages), Valeska Cambron (Ragtime), Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill), Julia Estrada (Hamilton), Holly Hinchcliff (American Girl Live), Jocelyn Lonquist Klein (Miracle on 34th Street), Hannah Le Beau (American Girl Live), Alison Mahoney (The Food Network), Catie Pires-Fernandes (Waitress), Lydia Prather (USO), Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez (In the Heights), and Roslyn Seale (The Color Purple).