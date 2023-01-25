THE LION KING's Alton Fitzgerald White to Present A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Alton Fitzgerald White in A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION on Monday, February 13 at 7pm, streaming live and in person. This evening of LOVE will feature Alton Fitzgerald White's interpretations of some of his favorite music by songwriters including Sondheim, Jimmy Webb, Alan Menken, Seal, and others. Alton invites you to sit back, relax and enjoy this special VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION of love songs as he envelopes you with his rich,silky-smooth baritone.

Alton will be accompanied by the phenomenal Doyle Newmeyer on piano.

Alton Fitzgerald White in A VALENTINE'S CELEBRATION plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, February 13 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees), with premiums available for $90 ($100.50 with fees. Livestream tickets are $25 ($28.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Alton Fitzgerald White

After a record-breaking 4,308 performance as King Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway, Alton added author and in-demand keynote speaker to his list of titles. His critically acclaimed book, My Pride: Mastering the Challenge of Daily Performance, filled with secrets to fulfillment and joy in work and life, is published by Disney Editions. Other Broadway starring roles include Mister in The Color Purple, Coalhouse Walker Jr. in Ragtime, Ken in Smokey Joe's Cafe, John in Miss Saigon, and The Hawker in The Who's Tommy. Alton has appeared on the big screen opposite Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott and has had guest star roles on the hit TV series "Law and Order," "The Blacklist," "The Good Fight," "Madam Secretary," "Bull," "Dear Edward," "Let the Right One In," "Manifest," and the new season of "Dexter," to name a few. Please feel free to join him on his Facebook fan page, @WhiteAlton on Twitter, @Alton2459 on Instagram, and Altonfitzgeraldwhite.com.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW 54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill. Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.

