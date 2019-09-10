THE JEWISH PRINCESS PARTY Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "The Jewish Princess Party" on Thursday, October 3rd at 9:30 PM. You're invited to the best Bat Mitzvah you've ever been to! Dust off your Tiffany heart bracelet and your Prada backpack (or your Sketchers, if you don't have a Prada backpack) and join some of Broadway's biggest stars to celebrate Jewish American women singers and songwriters from pop to rock to Broadway and everything in between! This is one party you don't want to miss!

This show is produced and conceived by Dara Paige Bloomfield with musical direction by Nissa Kahle.

This all-star cast of "princesses" includes:

The Jewish Princess Party plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday. October 3rd at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





