Sutton Foster Will Extend Café Carlyle Engagement To June 10th

Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, Sutton Foster, extends her Café Carlyle residency with an additional week of shows this summer, June 6 - 10. Sutton's full performance schedule will be May 23 - June 3 and June 6 - 10. Sutton was most recently seen on the Broadway stage starring in an acclaimed turn as Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman at The Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her seventh Tony award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

In the summer of 2021, Sutton reprised one of her most notable roles as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre in London in which she earned an Oliver Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. Her original performance in the Roundabout Theatre Company's revival at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre earned her a 2011 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

The two-time Tony winning actress starred as The Baker's Wife in the Hollywood Bowl's sold-out summer 2019 production of Into the Woods. Previously, she appeared in the title role of The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity and in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Tony-nominated Broadway revival, Violet. Sutton also appeared on stage as Queenie in New York City Center Encores! Off-Center's production of The Wild Party in July 2015. Sutton's performance as Janet Van De Graaff in Casey Nicholaw's The Drowsy Chaperone at the Marquis Theatre in 2006 earned her Tony Award, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Ovation Award nominations.

On television, Sutton led the critically acclaimed TV Land series, "Younger" for seven seasons. Created by "Sex in the City's" Darren Star and styled by the iconic Pat Field, the seventh and final season of series premiered in April 2021, making it the longest running original series in TV Land history.

As a solo artist, Sutton has toured the country with her hit solo concert which featured songs from her debut solo CD "Wish" as well as her follow up CD, "An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle." She has also graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's, Lincoln Center's American Songbook series and many others. Sutton released her third solo album, "Take Me to the World," through Ghostlight Deluxe, June 1, 2018.

Performances will take place May 23 - June 3 and June 6 - 10 at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $110 per person Bar Seating / $160 per person General Seating / $210 per person Premium Seating. Weekend pricing begins at $130 per person Bar Seating $130 / $200 per person General Seating / $250 per person Premium Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue). Event page on the Carlyle website HERE.

Follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook for more information.

About Café Carlyle:

Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:

Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle.