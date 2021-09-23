Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Susan Mack's MUSIC IN THE AIR to Return to Birdland Theater

pixeltracker

Featuring arrangements and musical direction by Tedd Firth, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and direction by Lina Koutrakos.

Sep. 23, 2021  

Susan Mack's MUSIC IN THE AIR to Return to Birdland Theater

Susan Mack's "Music in the Air" celebrates the profound power and magic of music in our lives through jazz standards of composers including Porter, Jobim, Berlin, and Corea. Susan will share her joy in their "forever music" - bringing a contemporary spin to the dancing, romancing, and loving that music inspires.

Featuring arrangements and musical direction by Tedd Firth, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and direction by Lina Koutrakos.

***** "Standout performance. A perfect showcase for her vocal prowess" - Broadway World

Vocalist Susan Mack is a native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for singing and performing. After a long career in finance, she is thrilled to return to the stage. Her 2018 debut show, "Nobody Else But Me," directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Susan Mack's "Music in the Air"
WHEN: 8:30 p.m., Monday, October 4 (doors at 7:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m., Monday, November 8 (doors at 7:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Birdland Theater 315 West 44th St, NYC 10036 212-581-3080
HOW MUCH: $30, plus $20 food and drink min.
TICKETS: https://birdlandjazz.com/calendar/list/?tribe-bar-search=susan+mack


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • SOUTH PACIFIC Cast And Creative Announced For Plaza's Broadway Long Island Opening Show
  • Photos: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at John W. Engeman Theatre
  • LOVE IT WAS NOT'S Maya Sarfaty Talks Holocaust Documentary On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM
  • The Music of Bob Dylan Returns to Bay Street Theater with The Complete Unknowns