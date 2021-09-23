Susan Mack's MUSIC IN THE AIR to Return to Birdland Theater

Susan Mack's "Music in the Air" celebrates the profound power and magic of music in our lives through jazz standards of composers including Porter, Jobim, Berlin, and Corea. Susan will share her joy in their "forever music" - bringing a contemporary spin to the dancing, romancing, and loving that music inspires.

Featuring arrangements and musical direction by Tedd Firth, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and direction by Lina Koutrakos.

***** "Standout performance. A perfect showcase for her vocal prowess" - Broadway World

Vocalist Susan Mack is a native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for singing and performing. After a long career in finance, she is thrilled to return to the stage. Her 2018 debut show, "Nobody Else But Me," directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut.

DETAILS:

WHAT: Susan Mack's "Music in the Air"

WHEN: 8:30 p.m., Monday, October 4 (doors at 7:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m., Monday, November 8 (doors at 7:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Birdland Theater 315 West 44th St, NYC 10036 212-581-3080

HOW MUCH: $30, plus $20 food and drink min.

TICKETS: https://birdlandjazz.com/calendar/list/?tribe-bar-search=susan+mack