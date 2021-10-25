Susan Mack Concludes Birdland Run in November

Susan Mack's "Music in the Air" celebrates the profound power and magic of music in our lives through jazz standards of composers including Porter, Jobim, Berlin, and Corea. Susan will share her joy in their "forever music" - bringing a contemporary spin to the dancing, romancing, and loving that music inspires. "Music in the Air" opened September 19, 2021 at 8:30PM at Birdland Theater (315 West 44th St, NYC) with additional performances on October 4 and November 8. Also at 8:30 p.m.

Featuring arrangements and musical direction by Tedd Firth, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and direction by Lina Koutrakos.

Vocalist Susan Mack is a native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for singing and performing. After a long career in finance, she is thrilled to return to the stage. Her 2018 debut show, "Nobody Else But Me," directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut.

Susan Mack's "Music in the Air" concludes 8:30 p.m., Monday, November 8 (doors at 7:30 p.m.) at Birdland Theater 315 West 44th St, NYC 10036 212-581-3080. Tickets $30, plus $20 food and drink min.

TICKETS: https://birdlandjazz.com/event/susan-mack-music-in-the-air/

For further information please contact Susan Mack at Smack14140@gmail.com or call 917-597-1346.