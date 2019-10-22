Susan Lucci, Tony Danza, Janeane Garofalo & More Set For Nov. 25 CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY

This November, Celebrity Autobiography will continue to celebrate its 10th anniversary as winner of the Drama Desk Award with a show on Monday, November 25 at 7pm in NYC at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St). Last winter, Celebrity Autobiography enjoyed a residency at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway, and the 11/25 NYC show at The Triad will feature Susan Lucci, Tony Danza, Janeane Garofalo, John Fugelsang, and show creators, Emmy-nominated, Drama Desk-winners Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel. Tickets are $80, $60 and $40 (plus a two-drink minimum) and can be purchased at www.CelebrityAutobiography.com.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. Running for 10 sold out years in New York and touring the world and seen on Bravo TV, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers...to tips from the Kardashians...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words". From the words of CELINE, ZAYN, ELVIS, TIGER, ARNOLD, BRITNEY, MILEY, DOLLY, CHER, OPRAH, BIEBER, BEYONCE and BEYOND!

Created by Eugene Pack and developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as an eclectic mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Barbra to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and Broadway (Marquis Theater). Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





