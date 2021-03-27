Sunday Tea with John McD Returns With Easter Show April 4th

Award-winning Maestro John McDaniel returns to Facebook Live next month with a new episode of SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN McD and, as the new artwork would indicate, this installment is Easter-themed. John has, in fact, said there may be a pair of bunny ears in use for the amusement of fans of the internet show, created during the quarantine of 2020. As has been his custom with the program, the artistic director of the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret Conference divides his time on the air with the sharing of stories from his fabled life in show business, factoids and trivia, and a lot of great music. Like all artists during the year of the pandemic, McDaniel has been producing his show from his home, using tech skills he has picked up along the way, and like his colleagues doing the same work, he has reached a point where he has mastered the medium.

On Sunday, April 4th (actually Easter Sunday), at 3:00 pm EST, Sunday Tea With John McD fans can tune into the Easter episode on his Facebook page to hear the stories from his latest adventures, see what details John can give about his recent Kristin Chenoweth news, enjoy a slew of music designed for springtime and the accompanying holidays, and indulge in whatever libations they chose, be it actual tea or something a little stronger (John does not judge).

Fans who have missed any episodes of Mr. McDaniel's solo variety show can find the selected episodes of SUNDAY TEA WITH JOHN MCD archived on his YouTube channel HERE and the entire series in the videos section of his Facebook Music Page HERE.

To tune in to the Easter broadcast of Sunday Tea With John McD, visit his Facebook page HERE at 3 pm EST on April 4th. Bunny ears, chocolate eggs, and bonnets optional. Easter Parade DVD for after John's show not optional - this is mandatory.