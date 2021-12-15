Suffolk Theater presents SAL THE VOICE on Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $69, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at SuffolkTheater.com.

Long Island native and finalist on America's Got Talent, Sal "The Voice" Valentinetti, is bringing his flawless vocals, larger than life personality, and heart of gold to Suffolk Theater for two performances. In 2016, the 20-year-old college student went from delivering pizzas for his cousin's restaurant to delivering what's considered to be one of the best performances in America's Got Talent history, garnering him Heidi Klum's unforgettable Golden Buzzer moment.

Since racking up over 350 million views worldwide with his captivating AGT audition, the celebrated charismatic crooner has been invited to appear in hundreds of sold out solo performances on stages around the world from Madison Square Garden, to opening for Jay Leno in Las Vegas, to selling out the legendary NYCB Theater at Westbury like all of the greats before him; it's safe to say that Sal is only getting started.

Sal will be joined by The New Millennium Jazz Band, a professional, contemporary big band that performs new arrangements of jazz standards as well as original jazz band compositions. Made up of 18 of the most talented professional jazz musicians in the area, The New Millennium Jazz Band has been performing the music of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Michael Bublé and others, as well as Latin jazz to sold-out shows since 2012.

