Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian Celebrate 30 Years Of Collaboration in RESERVATIONS FOR TWO at Don't Tell Mama

Award-winning musical duo Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian are coming home to Mama's! Bistro and MAC Award-winning team Matsuki and Toroian celebrate 30 years of musical collaboration in Reservations for Two, a show featuring famous duets of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jackie Cain and Roy Kral, Patti Austin and James Ingram, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Louis Prima and Keely Smith, and more! Musical Director Toroian is on piano, with Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums. Directed by Lina Koutrakos. This show also marks Matsuki's 38th year of appearing at Don't Tell Mama.

Sue Matsuki an award-winning singer and songwriter who has played every club in New York as well as Carnegie Hall and The Metropolitan Opera. Matsuki has over 400 songs in her repertoire including jazz, blues, show tunes, American Songbook and country. She is the first recipient of the Julie Wilson Award, chosen personally by Julie, and a Bistro Award Winner for Outstanding Collaboration with her long-time Musical Director, Gregory Toroian. She has received MAC Awards for Jazz Vocalist, Original Song and Jazz Duo. Lovingly referred to as "The Godmother of Cabaret," Matsuki is co-author of the book So You Want to Sing Cabaret (Rowman & Littlefield, 2020) and a member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS).

Gregory Toroian is a musical director, arranger, jazz pianist, vocalist, songwriter, and educator. He has been featured in Cabaret Scenes magazine and was the 2020 Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Collaboration with Sue Matsuki, with whom he had also won a MAC award for Best Duo Production. In addition to working with such artists as Tony Bennett, Jon Hendricks, Cab Calloway, Donna Summer, Melissa Errico, Marilyn Maye, Karen Mason, and Jane Olivor, he has appeared in almost every jazz club and cabaret (major and minor) in New York. He has toured with principal dancers from the New York City Ballet and has made numerous radio and television appearances including the Today Show and Maury Povich. His recording work includes albums of Suzanna Ross, Nancy Stearns, and Sue Matsuki. Toroian's vocal arrangements have been featured on a series of albums in the US and Japan, by the vocal group String of Pearls. He currently offers an array of performance workshops.

Reservations for Two

Friday, November 8, 9:30 PM (Seating from 9PM)

Sue Matsuki Vocals

Musical Director Gregory Toroian on Piano / Vocals

Skip Ward on Bass

David Silliman on Drums

Directed by Lina Koutrakos

Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th Street, New York, NY 10036, donttellmamanyc.com

$30 cover + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) food menu available. (CASH ONLY)

