Sue Matsuki Will Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut In 38 SEASONS OF LOVE

Cabaret artist and jazz interpreter Sue Matsuki announced recently her plans to make her first-ever and long-awaited debut at Broadway's Living Room, the supper club Feinstein's/54 Below. After an extensive long run in the New York City cabaret and concert scene, Ms. Matsuki recently left behind her work as a correspondent for the cabaret and concert news outlet Cabaret Scenes, in order to focus on her performing. With smash-hit reviews for her last show THIS BROAD'S WAY, as well as the Pangea Jazz Brunch she created with her musical partner Gregory Toroian, Matsuki turns to the future with two new shows - one, a tribute to cabaret legend Julie Wilson, and her 54 Below debut, 38 SEASONS OF LOVE.

Silliman, Toroian, and Ward

38 Seasons Of Love is Matsuki's look back at her long career at the microphone, traveling backward in time from the present to her early days at The Village Gate. Matsuki plans songs from favorite shows and memories from the twenty-eight years that she and Toroian have spent collaborating. Sue promises jazz, blues, Latin, show tunes, and The Great American Songbook. Directed by Sue's colleague in the writing of the book So You Want To Sing Cabaret!, the evening will feature backup vocals by fellow cabaret artists Maris Corsaro and Kati Neiheisel. Information and reservation links for 38 Seasons of Love can be seen below, along with a press release from Matsuki's office.

Maria Corsaro

Kati Neiheisel

Sue Matsuki in 38 Seasons of Love

Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 @ 9:30 pm

Feinstein's 54 Below

254 W. 54th Street, NY

Tickets range from $30-$65 / $25.00 food/drink minimum

Featuring: Musical Director Gregory Toroian, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums and Maria Corsaro & Kati Neiheisel on back-ups.

Directed by: David Sabella

Reservations can be made on the 54 Below website HERE.

Visit the Sue Matsuki website HERE.