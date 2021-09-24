Sue Matsuki To Play THIS BROAD'S WAY at Pangea September 25, October 23 and November 20

Cabaret community leader and co-author of SO YOU WANT TO SING CABARET Sue Matsuki will open her first post-pandemic-shutdown show on Saturday, September 26th, with repeat performances October 23rd and November 20th, at the always cozy, yet always edgy downtown hotspot Pangea. The Mediterranean restaurant with delicious (and deliciously affordable) dishes and generous cocktails boasts a family room where cabaret is created in a setting as intimate as your own home, and when The Godmother of Cabaret steps up onto the stage tomorrow (September 26th), she will be presenting a show with a specific theme: The Great White Way.

Ms. Matsuki has declared Broadway songs to be her guilty pleasure, but as a musical storyteller and not a musical theater storyteller, these are songs that Matsuki says she "would never be cast to sing" that she has taken out of the context of the show, in order to put a new spin on them, with the assistance of her longtime artistic collaborator, Musical Director Gregory Toroian. Well known for his creative arrangements that reach into new corners of a composition's story, Mr. Toroian seems, particularly, to tap into an artistic place where he and Ms. Matsuki share a special shorthand, something that led to the bestowing upon them of a Bistro Award for their collaboration, mere days before the lockdown of 2020.

For "This Broad's Way" Sue and Gregory will be joined on bass by Skip Ward, and on drums by David Silliman. The director of the evening is oft-employed director and prolific teacher of the cabaret arts, Lina Koutrakos.

On the opening of her new show, Sue Matsuki says, "I am SO excited to be doing a solo show in a program that is a real departure from my usual program," and, for those concerned about breakthrough infections, Matsuki assures that she and club owner, Stephen Shanaghan, have made the choice to limit the seating in the club, to mollify the patron's covid concerns. Sue also informs that, "We also have fresh air coming into the room and proof of vaccination is required at the door."

Pangea has survived the pandemic and come through with flying colors, managing to provide outdoor dining and sidewalk entertainment in the days before indoor dining was allowed. From that moment, though, Shanaghan and the Pangea family have been back offering their fine dining experience, with socially distanced seating in both the restaurant and the cabaret room. The club has been offering lounge entertainment in the front room since April 30th, adding cabaret entertainment mere weeks later, allowing their dedicated neighborhood clientele and lovers of live music to return to their beloved New York City lifestyle. One of the eatery's regular offerings is the Sunday Jazz Brunch created and hosted by Matsuki and Toroian on the second Sunday of each month - for no cover charge, guests can enjoy a brunch and drinks and an opportunity to test their jazz vocal chops with a little open mic action. Read Ricky Pope's review of Jazz Brunch HERE.

For information on Pangea, their menu, and their shows, visit the Pangea website HERE.

Sue Matsuki "THIS BROAD'S WAY"

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, October 23 & November 20 7:00 pm

Reservations are required: 212-995-0900.

Pangea is located at 178 2nd Ave between 11th & 12th. Covid safe seating. Proof of vaccination required.