Storm Large Returns To 54 Below For 4 Nights

Catch vocalist extraordinaire Storm Large as she returns to the stage of Feinstein's/54 Below for four evenings of dazzling music on November 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th at 9:30pm.

Storm Large made a name for herself as co-lead vocalist with Pink Martini and for her 2006 appearance as a finalist on Rock Star: Supernova. Storm has since sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and sung with Grammy winner k.d. lang, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton. The New York Times calls her sensational.

Storm Large brings more than her inimitable interpretations of the American Songbook and Broadway showstoppers back to New York City, she also thrills with gorgeous originals. Guests will revel in Storm Large's incomparable voice and engaging presence as they indulge in her and her band, Le Bonheur, basking in the warmth and emotional immediacy of a cabaret.





