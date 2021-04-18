StopAsianHate Benefit Concert Will Be Presented by Wear Yellow Proudly

In light of ongoing and rising violence against Asian people in the US, Wear Yellow Proudly is producing The #StopAsianHate Benefit Concert in partnership with the Asian American Federation to raise awareness, funds for social change, and provide solace through music and art. Wear Yellow Proudly hopes to bring all Asian people, artists, and allies together. In these times of great hardship, we all need music and art to build our community and let our voices be heard.

The #StopAsianHate Benefit Concert will be hosted by esteemed stage director, artistic director, and educator Matthew Ozawa. Performing in the event will be Asian artists Fleur Barron, Lyndsey Britten, Spencer Britten, Justine Chen, Kristen Choi, Jason Chun, Ling Ling Huang, Myra Huang, Kelly Kuo, John Myers, Nicholas Phan, Andrew Stenson, and Susan Zhang. This concert will go live virtually on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7pm ET and can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube via Wear Yellow Proudly.

The concert selections include a scene from Huang Ruo's opera An American Soldier, original poetry read by Jason Chun, Diamond Impressions by Chihchun Chi-sun Lee with choreography by Lyndsey Britten, Something Wonderful from The King and I and more.

All donations go directly to the Asian American Federation.

"Over and over and over again, members of our community have been shown they are not welcome in the city they call home through the most physical ways possible. Since January 2020, the Asian American Federation has led the charge to advocate for a stronger response to the surge in anti-Asian violence, which has reached almost 4,000 incidents nationally and over 1,100 incidents in New York City alone, more than one every eight hours. We need to re-imagine how we fight hate and focus on community-based solutions that include all who are in the community. While our communities should be leading this work, we need partners. We cannot do this alone! Our safety requires ALL New Yorkers. This fight is racism versus us." - Jo-Ann Yoo, Executive Director of the Asian American Federation