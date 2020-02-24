Stephen Hanks' Cabaret All-Stars Fight Cancer In Memory of Charlotte Patton at Hidden Cabaret

Charlotte Patton was an actor, singer, comedian, and beloved member of the New York Cabaret community who performed shows that earned her MAC and BroadwayWorld.com Award nominations. Patton died in January 2018 at age 70 after a two-year battle with melanoma that had developed into a very aggressive cancer. On March 10, 2018, Patton's friends celebrated her life with a memorable cabaret show at the United Methodist Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew in New York, where Patton had been an active member. Her great friend and publicist Stephen Hanks Produced and Hosted that memorial show and now, two years to the day, Hanks will again produce and host a variety show in Patton's memory, this time a fundraiser for cancer and featuring his Cabaret Life Productions clients, many of whom Charlotte loved as friends and fellow performers.

STEPHEN HANKS' CABARET ALL-STARS FIGHT CANCER will be presented on March 10, 2020 at 7 pm at Hidden Cabaret (at The Secret Room), Behind the Cooper Door at 707 8th Avenue, between 44th and 45th Streets. Featuring Musical Theater Composer Michael Roberts at the piano, the roster of All-Stars include: Sandra Bargman, Remy Block, Lane Bradbury, Bruce Clough, Meg Flather, Laurie Krauz, Erica Linn, Jeff Macauley, Marissa Mulder, Craig Pomranz, Scott Raneri, Julie Reyburn, Sarah Rice, Billie Roe and Tom Toce. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Main table tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.hiddencabaret.com/march-10th.

Charlotte Patton (right) was not only an entertaining and engaging performer, she was a popular presence in the New York Cabaret community; a ubiquitous and cheerful bundle of energy at various cabaret rooms and a fervent supporter of her fellow performers.

"We were only friends for the last five years of her life, but it felt like we had been buddies forever," says Stephen Hanks, who was Patton's publicist for her last cabaret show, Celebrating Men (Bless Their Hearts). "I will always remember her beauty, her warmth, her grace, her style, her humor, and her incredible talent. And I'll never forget the unbelievable bravery she exhibited over the last two years while battling the cancer that was ravaging her body. But it never diminished her optimistic soul. The way Charlotte handled her illness was truly inspiring. She performed in a show at Urban Stages just a month before she died and four days before she left us, she was telling me about her ideas for her next cabaret show, Accidental Goddess. I really wanted to promote that one."

Hidden Cabaret (at The Secret Room) is Behind the Cooper Door at 707 8th Avenue, between 44th and 45th Streets. For performance schedule, information, and tickets, go to: www.hiddencabaret.com. For press inquiries and bookings, email Stephen Hanks at stephen@hiddencabaret.com





