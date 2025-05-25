Stephanie Pope: LIVIN' IT UP! at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Stephanie Pope: Livin’ It Up! on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 at 7pm EST. Directed by the legendary Tony Award-winning Broadway star, Ben Vereen, MAC Award nominee and veteran of eleven Broadway shows, Stephanie Pope returns to the New York cabaret stage, for the first time in 10 years, in her solo 54 Below debut titled Stephanie Pope: Livin’ It Up!

Through her take on songs from Broadway’s Hadestown and Sunset Boulevard, Broadway shows she has appeared in, including Jelly’s Last Jam, Fosse, and Kiss of The Spider Woman to songs written by Billy Porter and India Ari, plus tunes from her critically acclaimed solo CD, Now’s The Time To Fall In Love, Stephanie boldly shares her journey back to the cabaret stage complete with stories and anecdotes from her time on stage and backstage with Broadway legends like Mr. Vereen, Chita Rivera and Bob Fosse.

With music direction by 54 Below favorite, Ian Herman, along with multi -instrumentalists David Silliman on drums and percussion and Nygel D. Robinson on bass and vocals, it’s a night you don’t want to miss…10 years in the making!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit BC/EFA. Stephanie Pope: Livin’ It Up! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 at 7pm EST. Cover charges are $51.50 (includes $6.50 in fees) -$62.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) VIP Seating: $79 (includes $9 in fees). Premiums are $101 (includes $11 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Stephanie Pope

Stephanie Pope is a Harlem, New York native with a career that includes appearing on television, in cabaret rooms and most notably, in eleven Broadway shows. She was chosen by the legendary director/choreographer, Bob Fosse, and his wife and muse, Gwen Verdon for her first two Broadway shows, the revival of SWEET CHARITY and Bob Fosse’S BIG DEAL, and has subsequently appeared in numerous productions created by Mr. Fosse or inspired by his work, including the revivals of PIPPIN and CHICAGO (Velma Kelly) as well as FOSSE (Leading Player).

Stephanie holds the esteemed title of “Fosse dancer” and is sanctioned to teach Fosse Master Classes on behalf of The Fosse Estate. She is thrilled to currently serve as Director of Professional Development for The Verdon Fosse Legacy® LLC, whose mission is to promote, preserve, and protect the artistic and intellectual property of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Other Broadway credits include, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE (Muzzy Van Hossmere), SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ - Original London Company (Brenda), A FUNNY THING…FORUM (Gymnasia), and KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN (Stand-by for Ms. Chita Rivera)...just to name a few.

She is the recipient of the Dramalogue Award, an ACCA Award and a 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Theater Award for Best Direction of A Play for her production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL at Playhouse on Park Theater in Connecticut, as well as a MAC Award, Astaire Award and numerous Connecticut Critics Circle and Regional Theater Award nominations. Stephanie is also the recipient of Broadway’s beloved “Legacy Robe”. Other directing credits include FOREVER PLAID for Theatre Raleigh, SMOKEY JOE’S CAFÉ for ACT in Ridgefield, CT, directing, staging and choreographing for the Broadway League’s prestigious Jimmy Awards, the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards and the Dancers Over 40 Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of CHICAGO at 54Below

on June 18th, 2025.

She has been a Guest Entertainer and Headliner for both Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines receiving standing ovations and stellar reviews and her critically acclaimed debut solo album, NOW'S THE TIME TO FALL IN LOVE, is available on all streaming platforms. She currently serves on the nominating and voting committees for the annual Chita Rivera Awards.

In addition to her work with Mr. Fosse and Ms. Verdon, Stephanie has shared the stage with such luminaries as Chita Rivera, Ben Vereen, Donna McKechnie, Marilu Henner, Gregory Hines, Brian “Stokes” Mitchell and Nathan Lane. She has worked with directors and choreographers such as Mollie Smith, Tommy Tune, Lester Wilson, Christopher Chadman, Chet Walker, Anne Reinking, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall, Peter Gennaro, Michael Kidd, Michael Peters , Dianne McIntyre, Jerry Zaks, George C. Wolfe, Hal Prince, Alex Sanchez, Hope Clarke, George Faison, Diane Paulus, Jason Sparks Regina Taylor and Eric Woodall.

She is a certified Hot Yoga instructor, who in 2008, in an effort to give back to her Harlem community opened Bikram Yoga East Harlem, which she operated for eight years and in 2011 was named one of the top 10 hot yoga studios in the country. She continues to teach hot yoga whenever her schedule permits incorporating her understanding of the human body learned through her years of dancing.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds