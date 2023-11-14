Stage III Conservatory Students to Present A NIGHT OF DISNEY Cabaret

Area Stage's Stage III Conservatory students invite you to their performance of A Night of Disney Cabaret, who have written, directed and will be performing the beloved Disney classics that will resonate with Disney fans of all ages.

The event will take place on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Area Stages Black Box Theatre located at 5701 SUNSET DRIVE MIAMI FL. 33143 SUITE 286.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the talents of Stage III Conservatory students as they bring Disney's most cherished melodies to life on the stage. Mark your calendars for Friday, November 17, 2023, and prepare to be transported into the whimsical world of Disney.

