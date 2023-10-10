Skylar Studios to Present Final PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY Show of the Year at The Green Room 42 This Month

Skylar Studios, a queer and women-led production company specializing in unique and thought-provoking entertainment events, has announced this year's very last installment of their successful (and sold-out!) show "Pretty Witty, and Gay!

The upcoming October 29th show is stacked with queer performers starring in Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Back to the Future, Moulin Rouge, Bad Cinderella, Aladdin, Shucked, and more. The event provides a refreshing and exuberant new queer twist on your favorite Broadway musicals, bringing the audience a stimulating experience by playfully challenging the heteronormativity of the American musical.

The show's first show reached full capacity at Chelsea Table + Stage! The second show also sold out at the bigger and newly renovated Green Room 42, where it now stays. The shows have received high praise as a wildly entertaining and equally heartfelt evening. The overwhelming support from the musical theater community also allowed Skylar Studios to make generous donations to both the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, and Maui Strong Foundation- all while spearheading a sponsorship program, connecting with people to donate to have students come and be guests at this impactful event.

From Skylar Studios' founders Cassidy Hamilton and Jasmine Rafael, "As we wrap up this year's installments, we are continuously humbled by the enthusiastic response to our first two Pretty, Witty, and Gay shows. The messages we receive, sharing how the show is impacting people and making them feel seen, have become our biggest inspiration. In the room of the shows, the crowd's joyous response from beginning to end only further reminds us of why we want to create a space for stories of queer love and life, in a time more important than ever."

"It was everything I wanted from a cabaret!" Justin David Sullivan, Broadway Star, GLSEN's Trailblazer of the Year.

"Pretty, Witty, and Gay cabaret was an utterly delightful and joyful night out! I was completely floored by the brilliant interpretations of classic songs by Broadway's top talent. I can't wait to come back for the next installment." Susanna Wolk, associate director of &Juliet.

This month the show will return to the newly renovated Green Room 42, October 29th, at 7pm. Watch for updates on Instagram, at @prettywittygaycabaret !

Skylar Studios is a queer and women-led production company based in New York. Founded early 2023, Skylar Studios is equipped with production experience within the Broadway industry. The team has a passion for people to feel seen and heard through inclusive and conscientious projects, with a special heart for queer youth.

Buy Tickets Here! Click Here