Skylar Studios to Present Final PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY Show of the Year at The Green Room 42 This Month

Celebrate Broadway's biggest queer performers in a refreshing twist on your favorite musicals.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Photo 1 Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Review: LINDA EDER Is Cookin' with Gas in High-Octane October Shows at 54 Below Photo 2 Linda Eder As Good As Ever
Sally Mayes Announces Return To The Cabaret Stage Photo 3 Sally Mayes Will Return To Cabaret With Series Of Shows
Interview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 Below Photo 4 Interview: Lisa Dawn Miller Of FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE At 54 Below

Skylar Studios to Present Final PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY Show of the Year at The Green Room 42 This Month

Skylar Studios, a queer and women-led production company specializing in unique and thought-provoking entertainment events, has announced this year's very last installment of their successful (and sold-out!) show "Pretty Witty, and Gay!

The upcoming October 29th show is stacked with queer performers starring in Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Back to the Future, Moulin Rouge, Bad Cinderella, Aladdin, Shucked, and more. The event provides a refreshing and exuberant new queer twist on your favorite Broadway musicals, bringing the audience a stimulating experience by playfully challenging the heteronormativity of the American musical.

The show's first show reached full capacity at Chelsea Table + Stage! The second show also sold out at the bigger and newly renovated Green Room 42, where it now stays. The shows have received high praise as a wildly entertaining and equally heartfelt evening. The overwhelming support from the musical theater community also allowed Skylar Studios to make generous donations to both the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, and Maui Strong Foundation- all while spearheading a sponsorship program, connecting with people to donate to have students come and be guests at this impactful event.

From Skylar Studios' founders Cassidy Hamilton and Jasmine Rafael, "As we wrap up this year's installments, we are continuously humbled by the enthusiastic response to our first two Pretty, Witty, and Gay shows. The messages we receive, sharing how the show is impacting people and making them feel seen, have become our biggest inspiration. In the room of the shows, the crowd's joyous response from beginning to end only further reminds us of why we want to create a space for stories of queer love and life, in a time more important than ever."

"It was everything I wanted from a cabaret!" Justin David Sullivan, Broadway Star, GLSEN's Trailblazer of the Year.

"Pretty, Witty, and Gay cabaret was an utterly delightful and joyful night out! I was completely floored by the brilliant interpretations of classic songs by Broadway's top talent. I can't wait to come back for the next installment." Susanna Wolk, associate director of &Juliet.

This month the show will return to the newly renovated Green Room 42, October 29th, at 7pm. Watch for updates on Instagram, at @prettywittygaycabaret !

Skylar Studios is a queer and women-led production company based in New York. Founded early 2023, Skylar Studios is equipped with production experience within the Broadway industry. The team has a passion for people to feel seen and heard through inclusive and conscientious projects, with a special heart for queer youth.

Buy Tickets Here! Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
AVIVA Brings GHOULS NIGHT OUT Cabaret to The Green Room 42 Photo
AVIVA Brings GHOULS NIGHT OUT Cabaret to The Green Room 42

AVIVA returns to The Green Room 42, for her spooky soirée, 'Ghouls Night Out' on Sunday, October 22 @ 9:30pm. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robyn Hurder, Taylor Iman Jones, and More Will Bring I PUT A SPELL Photo
Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robyn Hurder, Taylor Iman Jones, and More Will Bring I PUT A SPELL ON YOU to Sony Hall

Jay Armstrong Johnson welcomes a new cast of characters for this year’s Halloween concert-meets-dance-part I Put a Spell on You: The Witches ERA. Learn more about this upcoming concert performance and find out how to get tickets here!

3
SAN - A NEW MARDI GRAS MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below This Month Photo
SAN - A NEW MARDI GRAS MUSICAL Comes to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents San — a new Mardi Gras musical on Thursday, October 26th at 9:30pm. Learn more about the performance here!

4
Bobby Cronins DAYBREAK Shines In Concert Performance Photo
Bobby Cronin's DAYBREAK Shines In Concert Performance

On October 8th, the Laurie Beechman Theatre presented a concert production of Bobby Cronin’s award-winning musical DAYBREAK.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You