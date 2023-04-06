Singing Sensations Seth Sikes & Nicolas King Return To New York City In THE NEW BELTERS This April

Cabaret favorites Nicolas King and Seth Sikes, both critically acclaimed performers, announced a rare musical collaboration only 6 months ago. Since then, King and Sikes embarked on an exclusive tour that took them from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Palm Springs to West Palm Springs, and appeared in Puerto Vallarta this winter.

King & Sikes have been bringing their exuberant American Songbook repertoire to nightclubs across the country. Their brand-new show,"The New Belters," premiered in New York last fall, and make their return to the Big Apple on April 21 & 22 at New York's most revered cabaret room, 54 Below. Grammy winner and nightclub stalwart, Billy Stritch, will serve as special guest and musical director, accompanied by Daniel Glass on drums and Steve Doyle on bass. Tickets will be available for a live stream on April 22.

Additional tour dates for Nicolas King and Seth Sikes will be announced later this month.

The nightclub veterans, who have enjoyed successful solo careers, joined forces this past June for the first time. The occasion was Seth Sikes's celebration of Judy Garland's 100th birthday. The harmonious pair immediately felt a chemistry when duetting.

Nicolas King said, "Seth and I share similar musical tastes, and watching him perform is a joy." Seth agreed, adding, "Like me, Nicolas respects the artists who paved the way for us, and treats the material lovingly so it really soars. He's an enormous talent and I'm honored to share the stage with him."

Nicolas King is an award-winning artist who's been belting out tunes since he was four years old, appearing in dozens of TV commercials. He's also been on Broadway opposite Carol Burnett, Tom Selleck, Linda Lavin and Andrea McArdle. He toured the country as Liza Minnelli's opening act, and has performed on stages all over the world from Carnegie Hall to The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. King was the longest running "Chip" in Disney's Beauty And The Beast.

Native Texan Seth Sikes is one of New York City's top draws, regularly selling out shows at NYC's 54 Below. Sikes's critically-acclaimed musical tributes to legendary entertainers are a consistent audience draw in clubs across America, earning him a MAC Award nomination. His evening of songs made famous by Judy Garland won Sikes a Broadway World Award earlier this year. Sikes has been profiled in the New York Times, New York Post and every major LGBT publications in the UK and US. He served as associate director for the 10 time Tony Award winning production of "The Bands's Visit", "The Nance", and several other Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King will confirm that two belters are better than one. Expect a powerhouse pair of performances that will conjure up the magic of the old-time New York nightclub scene, introducing it to a new generation of musical connoisseurs.