Singer/Saxophonist Danny Bacher To Appear in Asbury Park August 12th with Frank Sinatra Tribute Show

A favorite of the New York City nightclub set and jazz clubs around the world, Danny Bacher is set to appear in Asbury Park in two days time with his Frank Sinatra show. Working alongside The Art Topilow Trio, Mr. Bacher will be singing in The Axelrod Performing Arts Center's summer concert series. Catching news of the event, and aware that Manhattan-ites are spending days out of the city in The Hamptons and Asbury Park, Broadway World Cabaret reached out for information. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center provided the press release below and the link for tickets, so Bacher fans in the city and already in Asbury should plan a nice night out listening to some great music. The Art Topilow Trio features Gary Mazzaroppi on Bass and Alvester Garnett on Drums.

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center Presents A SUMMER CONCERT SERIES In ASBURY PARK

AUGUST 12th ASBURY PARK at 6:30 pm

Sinatra on the Sands with Danny Bacher & The Dr. Art Topilow Trio

August 2021 - The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) hosts the Vogel Summer Concert Series in Asbury Park at the Arthur Pryor Bandshell on the boardwalk with an impressive variety of Broadway and Jazz stars and favorite local musical artists. So many hit performances this summer and it is not over yet!

Join us on August 12th as we bring back a jazzy tribute to "Old Blue Eyes" on the Asbury Park Boardwalk with our hit combo of award-winning musicians, Danny Bacher, and the Dr. Art Topilow Trio.

New York-acclaimed vocalist and saxophonist, Danny Bacher is backed by leading jazz pianist Dr. Art Topilow and his trio for a tribute to Hoboken native, the great Frank Sinatra. In his decades-long career, Sinatra was one of America's most successful recording artists and live performers, leaving a legacy of great songs and stellar recorded performances.

Finishing nationally in the top 3 Best Male Vocalists category in 2020 by Jazz Times, Bacher is the latest recipient of the American Songbook Association (ASA) Margaret Whiting Award. Topilow has performed alongside such jazz greats as Dick Hyman, Ann Hampton Callaway, Vince Giordano, and many Broadway stars.

"It's always a great opportunity when a singer gets to do a tribute to one of the greatest who ever lived, especially when one can revisit the songs he helped popularize and the arrangements we all know with a more intimate small band configuration. After all, Sinatra considered himself first and foremost a saloon singer," says Danny Bacher.

Tickets are on sale HERE

Visit the Danny Bacher website HERE