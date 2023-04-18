Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata Will Make Café Carlyle Debut May 12th and 13th

Hometown boy returns for a really special nightclub engagement.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Anthony Nunziata, award-winning singer, songwriter, recording artist and entertainer, dubbed "America's new romantic singing sensation" by Broadway World, is set to debut at Café Carlyle for two nights only, May 12 & 13. The critically-acclaimed crossover pop vocalist puts his signature take on pop standards, Italian arias and his movie-bound originals.

Performances will take place on May 12 and May 13 at 8:45pm. Pricing is as follows: $70 per person for General Seating / $120 per person for Premium Seating / and $50 per person for Bar Seating. Reservations can be made online via Tock. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

About Café Carlyle:
Tucked behind a Madison Avenue doorway, Café Carlyle welcomes its guests into a classic cabaret setting where incredible talent and music are paired with New York elegance and style, yet in an updated way. Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is known for headlining incredible talent through the years - from classic performers such as Elaine Stritch and Eartha Kitt to more modern-day acts such as Jon Batiste, Isaac Mizrahi, Jeff Goldblum, Jill Kargman, Katharine McPhee, Dianna Agron, Alan Cumming, Debbie Harry and Rita Wilson. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. Seating up to 90 for dinner and a performance, the intimate supper club is highlighted by music-themed murals by Oscar-winning French artist, Marcel Vertès. Renowned for its traditional elegance, the Café infuses modern elements without sacrificing the history and refinement that are hallmarks of The Carlyle. Café Carlyle, the New York City bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, continues to draw socialites, politicians and celebrities into its distinguished and glamorous setting.

About The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel:
Situated at the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been a classic landmark of Manhattan's sophisticated Upper East Side since 1930. Located just one block from Central Park, The Carlyle is a 35-story, 190-room hotel highlighted by the original Art Deco design from the renowned Dorothy Draper. Following a multi-year thoughtful transformation of the legendary property by New York based design firm tonychi studio, the property has recently debuted new guest rooms and suites in addition to a new signature restaurant, Dowling's at The Carlyle. Embracing a passion for the arts, pianos grace many of the suites, and most tower rooms have views of Central Park. The Carlyle is also home to the renowned Café Carlyle and the beloved Bemelmans Bar and offers visitors a whimsical experience into an undefinable era of glamour. The Carlyle is the proud recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Award for #1 Hotel in New York City. Follow the latest news through the hotel's Instagram: @RosewoodTheCarlyle @DowlingsAtTheCarlyle @BemelmansBar @CafeCarlyle
About Anthony Nunziata:

Learn about Anthony Nunziata and hear some of his music at www.anthonynunziata.com



From This Author - Stephen Mosher

