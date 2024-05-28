Shannon Daley Returns To Don't Tell Mama In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl" is set to premiere at the iconic Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, NYC), bringing the glamor, danger, and intrigue of the James Bond universe to the cabaret stage. Performances will take place on June 25 and June 28 at 7 PM.

"Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl" invites audiences to step into the world of espionage and romance through the eyes of captivating Bond girl, Sylvia Trench, as she recounts her memoirs of her on again/off again affair with the famous 007. Featuring a dazzling blend of classic Bond themes and contemporary hits, this cabaret show will transport you into a world of high-stakes adventure and emotional depth.

Directed by Lennie Watts and musically directed by John Fischer and starring 2023 MAC award nominee, Shannon Daley as Sylvia, "Love and Let Die" is a must-see event for Bond aficionados and music lovers alike. It will take you on a journey through the secret life of a Bond girl, revealing the untold stories of love, betrayal, and resilience.

"Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl" June 25th and 28th, 2024 at 7 pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 cover for MAC members) and a $20/2 drink minimum. Cash only. For reservations online, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

