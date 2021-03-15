Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Celebrates One-Year Livestream Anniversary

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years!

Mar. 15, 2021  
Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is continuing their online programming! IT'S BEEN ONE FULL YEAR OF GREAT LIVESTREAM SHOWS! Celebrate their 1-year anniversary Livestream THIS SATURDAY NIGHT 8pm ET!

They're continuing their successful Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every SATURDAY Night 8pm EDT. With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected! The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! And now, they are putting their ticketed customers ONSCREEN with them, in their BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

Never the same twice!

Tickets/Song Requests - bit.ly/SRRshows

AND, they also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT. A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO.

Every song checks a box - every game has a winner! Last week they had almost 100 bingo cards in play!

$100 in prizes every week!

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They've also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Their game will run every Tuesday 8pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes!

3/16 -Irish Night, 3/23 -90's, 3/30 -TV themes!


