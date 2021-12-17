See What's Coming Up at Birdland Jazz Club And Birdland Theater in January 2022

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater kicks off 2022 with a full slate of nightly performances.

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Birdland Big Band Featuring Nicole Zuraitis, Bill Charlap Solo Piano, Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap, Ron Aprea Big Band, Ann Kittredge: Movie Night, Eddie Palmieri 85th Birthday Celebration, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Mingus Big Band, Joe Alterman, Meg Okura: Pan Asian Chamber Jazz Ensemble, Silver Lining: Karrin Allyson Sings Songs of Bonnie Raitt, Mike Holober and Jeff Harnar.

Birdland Theater will present Marilyn Maye New Year's Eve Extravaganza!, Gabrielle Stravelli, Steven Feifke Trio, Lew Tabackin Trio Plus Special Guests, Scott Robinson Quartet, ArtLab Presents The Muse Sessions, Matt Munisteri, Duchess, Tia Fuller Quartet, Cyrille Aimee, Vanessa Rubin, Adam Birnbaum Trio, Ariana Neikrug Quartet, Katie Unhearsed, Ben Wolfe, Margot Sergent's The PIAF Experience: A Parisian Cabaret Revival, Holly Bean Trio, and Nick Biello Quartet.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

*In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination from all customers, staff, and performers.

More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com.