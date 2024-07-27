See What's Coming Up At Birdland July 29th - August 11th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland has announced jazz programming running at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater July 29th - August 11th.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include John Pizzarelli & The Swing 7, Rich Townsend & The Magnificent NighTrain, Richard Cortez, Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Bruce Harris and Wayne Tucker Sextet.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch Hayley Sales, Tia Fuller Quartet, Tyreek McDole Quintet and The String Queens.



Repeat engagements for the rest of the period include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, Birdland Big Band, Loston Harris and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater July 29th - August 11th

July 29 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 30 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Loston Harris Duo

Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades—and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for four Tuesday nights in July. Harris's life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Since then, Harris has wowed many a special audience: besides tours with the legendary Wynton Marsalis, or an appearance with piano genius Marcus Roberts on the PBS special “Portraits in Blue,” he was also the featured singer at George Clooney's Birthday with John Mayer; Sarah Jessica Parker's private Sex and the City movie after-party; Tom Cruise's ICON Award Ceremony; and the Friar's Club Gala honoring Don Rickles. Don't miss the heavy-hitting crooner!

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 30 - August 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/30-8/1); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/2-3) – Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli & The Swing 7

Internationally-acclaimed John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. While maintaining a busy touring schedule, John also founded "Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli," a nationally syndicated radio program co-hosted with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Long-time a Birdland favorite, Pizzarelli puts on a show you won't want to miss. With Isaiah J. Thompson (piano) Michael Karn (bass).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 31 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 31 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Sara Caswell

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week's guest is violinist Sara Caswell.

*Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 1 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 1 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Hayley Sales

Canadian-American singer and songwriter Hayley Sales found success at an early age: in 2007, still a teenager, her Universal Music Group debut recording, “Sunseed,” reached both the Japan Hot #100 and Canada Hot #100 charts—consequently, she began touring with major artists such as Jason Mraz, Gavin DeGraw, INXS, The Spice Girls, Feist, and Justin Nozuka. Tours with Sinead O'Connor, Bjork, Ben Harper and others followed. Pursuing both musical and acting careers (Sales has acted in movies and shows on 21st Century Fox, CBS, and Amazon Prime with the likes of Bob Odenkirk, Bruce Willis, and Michael Rooker), Sales is an all-around artist whose original music is a romantic blend of styles, with a nod to singers like Judy Garland and Rosemary Clooney. In recent years she has co-penned music with Sharon Stone and toured with Rufus Wainwright; her latest music has garnered her over 5 million views on socials, and she brings her own group to Birdland Theater for this one-night-only engagement.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 2 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$35 + $25 food/drink minimum



August 2-4 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tia Fuller Quartet

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Tia Fuller is an internationally-regarded performer and composer. Fuller's career highlights include performances in President Barack Obama's White House; on morning shows Oprah, Today Show and Good Morning, America; and on tour with Beyonce's all-female I Am...Sasha Fierce band. As the saxophone sound in Pixar's Oscar-winning 2020 animated jazz movie, Soul, Fuller's music has been heard all over the world. She brings a deeply cultivated power to her lines and melodies—and her music draws compositional influence from across many genres beyond just swinging jazz music: she dives into pop, R&B and mixed-meter stylings to create a sound that is uniquely hers. Fuller's latest release, Diamond Cut, was nominated for a Grammy and features some of jazz's greatest living masters.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 3 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Richard Cortez

A leader in the new crop of vocal talents emerging from the New York City jazz scene, Richard Cortez's golden voice handles the Great American Songbook with a deep emotional intelligence, an unbridled passion for song, and—rare and moving—an activist's relationship to both his material and his audience. Cortez's openly gay renderings of timeless treasures by Cole Porter, Billie Holiday, Jerome Kern, and so many others deliver sweetness, self-assuredness and disarming vulnerability with a well-timed wit. Having stewarded—all simultaneously—a collection of weekly residencies at iconic gay venues across the city—among them Club Cumming, Metropolitan Bar, and Rebar—Cortez has focused and refined his artistry while growing his wide fan-base. Performances in distinguished productions such as Live at Emmet's Place with the Emmet Cohen Trio or Jazz at Lincoln Center's Jazz at Pride with drummer/bandleader Bryan Carter—not to mention several unforgettable shows at Birdland—have marked the vocalist's career for success. Don't miss this already legendary new voice.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 4 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Rich Townsend & The Magnificent NighTrain

Rich Townsend is a bluesman, a jazzman, a rocker and a wildman. His group The Magnificent NighTrain is a full-bodied experience: dancefloor euphoria, funkified balladry, swampdog showmanship. Not just a band, this is a collective, a way of living. In 2018, Townsend got together with Public Enemy drummer T-Bone Motta and Chris Range on alto sax—their jams and shows together got audiences cheering, and soon the group expanded with percussion, trombone, fiddle, bass, guitars, more sax and more vocals. The music was infectious and the personalities were big. The new group takes Townsend's initial vision—of haunted New Orleans funk, of wicked James Brown swinging, of speakeasy Rock-n-Roll, of kaleidoscopic Jazz frenzy—to a whole new level. See it to believe it!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 4 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum



August 5 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 6-10 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (8/6-8); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/9-10) – Birdland Jazz Club

Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra

The great New Orleans trombonist, producer, composer, and educator Delfeayo Marsalis is a powerful force in the music world. With over 120 recording credits as a producer (including one GRAMMY Award and several nominations) and nearly 50 recordings as a trombonist, Delfeayo could be said to have made his mark. But in 2000, this committed educator created the Uptown Music Theatre, a non-profit that leads musical theater training for youth, and in 2008 he formed the UMT's sister organization: the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. As the jazz arm of his grand endeavor, this 18-piece band upholds the traditions of New Orleans swing, ensemble riff-playing, and infectious, soulful dance music that form the foundations of American jazz. With a star-studded cast, they never fail to amaze.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 7 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 7 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with guitarists Jimmy Bruno and Pasquale Grasso

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with guitarists Jimmy Bruno and Pasquale Grasso

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. Tonight, catch guitarists Jimmy Bruno and Pasquale Grasso.

Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 8 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 8 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Tyreek McDole Quintet

Vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Tyreek McDole is a 24 year-old Haitian-American artist raised in Florida and based in New York. The 2023 winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, McDole offers audiences the gift of impeccable tone paired with charismatic, big-hearted lyricism, full of bluesy feeling. Also a talented drummer and trumpeter, McDole's musicality is broad, and with an easygoing stage presence, it's no wonder why he's shared performances with artists such as Theo Croker, NEA Jazz Master Gary Bartz, Rodney Whitaker, Rockelle Fortin, Winard Harper, Marcus Printup, Eric Reed, Carl Allen, Victor Goines, Isaiah J. Thompson, Ben Allison, and Matt Wilson on stages such as The Blue Note, Dizzy's Club, Birdland, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Minton's Playhouse. Expect a warm feeling from this fabulous young artist!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 9 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$35 + $25 food/drink minimum



August 9-11 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The String Queens

Few ensembles can perform repertoire from such a wide range of genres and time periods—from the Baroque era to the 1920s Jazz Age to the world of contemporary pop—and deliver all of them authentically, with a personal style and a tight-knit ensemble sound. But The String Queens can—and they do. A dynamic trio of violin, viola, and cello that inspires diverse audiences to love, hope, feel, and imagine, this Washington, D.C., based group has been featured at concert halls across America, including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Their performance, dedicated to Vice President Kamala Harris, at the official Presidential Inauguration in January 2021—and their performance at Wimbledon in June 2021—both served as highlights of this terrific group's upward trajectory. Their latest album, “Rise,” was released in 2022. Enjoy these brilliant and innovative performers as they continue on their mission.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 10 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Bruce Harris

A virtuosic trumpet player whose love of the jazz tradition led Wynton Marsalis to name him in Ebony Magazine as one of 5 young jazz musicians to know, the beloved Bruce Harris is an artist, educator, and curator based in New York City. Regular performances at New York's most prestigious venues, including Smalls, Smoke, Dizzy's, Ginny's, Minton's, and Rockwood place Bruce squarely in the center of the city's booming music scene; and appearances on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon have placed him in an international limelight. Harris has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Dave Brubeck, Dr. Billy Taylor, The Count Basie Orchestra, Barry Harris, Roy Hargrove, and Tony Bennett. His first recording as a leader, “Beginnings,” was released on Posi-Tone; his second, “Soundview,” was released on Cellar Live and La Reserve. His latest work is “The Lighting of the Lamp” (La Reserve/Cellar Live, 2022) with co-leader Grant Stewart. Harris is sure to delight audiences with swinging lines and a clear tone.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 11 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Wayne Tucker Sextet

The fantastic Wayne Tucker's contemporary stylings combine the best in jazz trumpet tradition with the smooth stylings of Stevie Wonder and other soul greats. A trumpeter, composer, arranger, violinist and vocalist based in NYC, Tucker has released 4 albums under his name and performs regularly with his band, The Bad Mothas—gaining local fame when, during the first summer of the pandemic, they set up at the entrance to Brooklyn's Prospect Park and began playing every day with the group. The trumpeter for jazz legends Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cyrille Aimée; pop legends Taylor Swift, David Crosby, Elvis Costello; R&B giants Ne-Yo and Gabriel Garzon-Montano; hip hop big-wigs Jidenna and Ryan Leslie; and rock band Brass Against; Tucker continues to present tasteful, grooving music that transcends genre boundaries and speaks directly to the heart.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 11 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra

