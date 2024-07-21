See What's Coming Up At Birdland July 22nd - August 4th

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland has announced details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running July 22nd - August 4th.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Frank Catalano Quartet, Jennifer Wharton's BONEGASM, John Pizzarelli & The Swing 7, and Rich Townsend & The Magnificent NighTrain.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater catch AC Lincoln, Jinjoo Yoo Trio, Champian Fulton, Hayley Sales, and Tia Fuller Quartet.



Repeat engagements for the rest of the period include Vince Giordano & the Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, Birdland Big Band, Loston Harris, Esteban Castro, The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra and Richard Cortez.



July 22 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Loston Harris Duo

Loston Harris possesses a voice like the great big band singers and the consummate pianism of a Wynton Kelly or a Tommy Flanagan. This combination of outgoing performance and exuberant technical mastery is rare, but Harris has it in spades—and at Birdland, accompanied by the brilliant Gianluca Renzi on bass, Loston will bring his one-two punch to the stage for four Tuesday nights in July. Harris's life in jazz has included tutelage with some of the music's greatest masters. He studied with Marsalis family patriarch, the pianist Ellis, on recommendation by the great Harry Connick Jr. after participating in the first Thelonious Monk Jazz Competition in Washington, D.C. Since then, Harris has wowed many a special audience: besides tours with the legendary Wynton Marsalis, or an appearance with piano genius Marcus Roberts on the PBS special “Portraits in Blue,” he was also the featured singer at George Clooney's Birthday with John Mayer; Sarah Jessica Parker's private Sex and the City movie after-party; Tom Cruise's ICON Award Ceremony; and the Friar's Club Gala honoring Don Rickles. Don't miss the heavy-hitting crooner!

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23-24 (Tuesday-Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Maqueque is the brainchild of Canadian saxophone legend Jane Bunnett: an all-star, all-female group of Cuban musicians, propelled by virtuosic drumming, joyful vocals in harmony, and brilliant melodic improvisations. Bunnett grew her international fame over the course of many decades on recordings with legends Dewey Redman, Don Pullen, Jeanne Lee, Sheila Jordan, Paul Bley, and other masters, receiving the title of Officer of the Order of Canada in 2004 for her artistic and social contributions. Her love affair with Cuba and Cuban music began in 1982. Since then, Maqueque, which Bunnett founded in 2014, has won two GRAMMY nominations and a Juno Award. Their beautiful, intricate arrangements are unique in their ability to showcase unbridled technical brilliance while naturally connecting to, enlivening, and inspiring audiences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 23 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

AC Lincoln

Singer and tap dancer AC Lincoln and his All-Star Jazz Band will delight with their swinging renditions of jazz standards. Infused with the Great Black American artform tap dance, Lincoln sets the music to the rhythms of his own beat. The native New Yorker was born to jazz singing duo parents Kim and Marion Lincoln. Landing on the scene in NYC, AC soon shared the stage with tap dance greats including Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde, and Savion Glover. He has shared the family stage with his sister, widely-acclaimed singer and songwriter Emily King, and has been writing, producing, arranging, and singing his own original music. Lincoln has been both a sideman (The Hot Sardines, Mercedes Ellington, Brian Newman) and band leader, singing and tap dancing throughout NYC and abroad.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 24 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 24 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guests Bill Mays and Jay Leonhart

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. This week, it's pianist Bill Mays and bassist Jay Leonhart.

*Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25-27 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/25); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (7/26-27) - Birdland Jazz Club

Frank Catalano Quartet

Possessing a full-bodied tone and a passion for hard-hitting lines, Frank Catalano's famed tenor saxophone power has taken him across the world and landed him on Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated recordings with Jennifer Lopez, Destiny's Child, John Legend, and others. The only saxman to have performed with Miles Davis, Randy Brecker, Charles Earland, Elvin Jones, Stan Getz, Betty Carter, Von Freeman, Tito Puente, Tony Bennett, Les Claypool and Louis Bellson while still in high school, Catalano signed with Delmark Records at age 18 and hasn't let up since. His 11 albums as a leader evince a mighty musician with a broad stylistic palette and a deep commitment to the legacy of his forebears. His connection to Birdland runs deep: in fact, Catalano, who serves as the Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur, inspired the Catalano Sidecar proudly served in The Birdland Theater. Get ready for a mighty weekend of high-octane performances from his quartet.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 25 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Jinjoo Yoo Trio

The late, great jazz drummer Jimmy Wormworth exclaimed of pianist Jin Joo: “I LOVE her playing and compositions!!! I hear Thelonious, Bud, John Lewis from her,” he stated. “Jinjoo does not show off. She tells a lot of big story with fewer notes than most young artists of her age.” An internationally-regarded performer, she has played across the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea, and in 2017, the famed Baku Jazz Competition selected her as a Finalist. On her debut album, 2018's I'm Curious (Gut Strings Records), Joo is backed by the great Wormworth and revered bassist Neal Miner. She brings a swinging trio to Birdland playing songbook standards and inspired originals.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 26 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$35 + $25 food/drink minimum



July 26-28 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Champian Fulton Trio

A great jazz singer is something special, and something special indeed is Champian Fulton. Daughter of trumpeter Stephen Fulton, Champian grew up inside the world of jazz, and as she grew she developed a swinging sound on the piano and a voice beyond her years—a sound reminiscent of the old master vocalists. Named the Hot House Readers Poll 2019 Pianist and Vocalist of the Year, and with 17 albums to her name, she is understandably a Birdland fan favorite. And with Birdland as her home, it was only fitting for her to record her latest solo album at the club: 2023's Meet Me At Birdland. Fulton has since released “Every Now and Then” (2024, Cellar Live) in collaboration with Cory Weeds, and musical-directed the album “Flying High: Big Band Canaries Who Soared (The Styles and Sounds of the Great Female Jazz Vocalists)”. Fulton returns to her favorite jazz club in late July for a weekend of entrancing performances.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 27 (Saturday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Esteban Castro (Trio)

A force of indomitable technique, extraordinary passion, and expansive imagination, the 21 year-old Esteban Castro is a jaw-dropping pianist whose capacities on his instrument defy categorization. The First Prize winner at the 2019 MSM Precollege Philharmonic Concerto Competition, the 2017 Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition, and the 2016 Montreux Jazz Piano Solo Competition, as well as the recipient of 15 Downbeat Student Music Awards, Castro has worked with musical heroes Ambrose Akinmusire, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Peter Evans, Gilad Hexelman, Billy Drummond, Mark Shim, and Ted Nash, among many others; he has performed to sold-out audiences at The Blue Note, The Montreux Jazz Club, The New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, as well as in Switzerland, Italy, France, Peru, Canada, and Puerto Rico. He returns to Birdland for the month of July, performing here with his talented trio of talented Kayvon Gordon (drums) and exceptional Gervis Myles (bass). Castro is a Young Steinway artist.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 28 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jennifer Wharton's BONEGASM

Bass trombonist Jennifer Wharton presents her trombone-powered ensemble, Bonegasm, whose third record, Grit and Grace, was released in October 2023. After the group's self-titled album was released in 2019 on Sunnyside Records to great critical and popular acclaim, Wharton knew she had created something important by highlighting the primacy of the trombone in jazz music. Bonegasm has featured trombonists John Fedchock, Nate Mayland and Alan Ferber, along with the rhythm section of pianist Michael Eckroth, bassist Evan Gregor and drummer Don Peretz. Producing a record during the height of the pandemic—which meant making music while adhering to social-distancing practices—wasn't easy. But Wharton's skills and ambition led her through, having been honed through years performing in some of the world's top modern big bands and Broadway shows: like Darcy James Argue's Secret Society, The Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Birdland's-own Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, West Side Story, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Enjoy BONEGASM at Birdland as they rip through imaginative originals and arrangements with their unique sound.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 28 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum



July 29 (Monday) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 30 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Loston Harris Duo

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



July 30 - August 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (7/30-8/1); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (8/2-3) – Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli & The Swing 7

Internationally-acclaimed John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. While maintaining a busy touring schedule, John also founded "Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli," a nationally syndicated radio program co-hosted with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Long-time a Birdland favorite, Pizzarelli puts on a show you won't want to miss. With Isaiah J. Thompson (piano) Michael Karn (bass).

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 31 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 31 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Sara Caswell

*Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 1 (Thursday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 1 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Hayley Sales

Canadian-American singer and songwriter Hayley Sales found success at an early age: in 2007, still a teenager, her Universal Music Group debut recording, “Sunseed,” reached both the Japan Hot #100 and Canada Hot #100 charts—consequently, she began touring with major artists such as Jason Mraz, Gavin DeGraw, INXS, The Spice Girls, Feist, and Justin Nozuka. Tours with Sinead O'Connor, Bjork, Ben Harper and others followed. Pursuing both musical and acting careers (Sales has acted in movies and shows on 21st Century Fox, CBS, and Amazon Prime with the likes of Bob Odenkirk, Bruce Willis, and Michael Rooker), Sales is an all-around artist whose original music is a romantic blend of styles, with a nod to singers like Judy Garland and Rosemary Clooney. In recent years she has co-penned music with Sharon Stone and toured with Rufus Wainwright; her latest music has garnered her over 5 million views on socials, and she brings her own group to Birdland Theater for this one-night-only engagement.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 2 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

$35 + $25 food/drink minimum



August 2-4 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tia Fuller Quartet

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Tia Fuller is an internationally-regarded performer and composer. Fuller's career highlights include performances in President Barack Obama's White House; on morning shows Oprah, Today Show and Good Morning, America; and on tour with Beyonce's all-female I Am...Sasha Fierce band. As the saxophone sound in Pixar's Oscar-winning 2020 animated jazz movie, Soul, Fuller's music has been heard all over the world. She brings a deeply cultivated power to her lines and melodies—and her music draws compositional influence from across many genres beyond just swinging jazz music: she dives into pop, R&B and mixed-meter stylings to create a sound that is uniquely hers. Fuller's latest release, Diamond Cut, was nominated for a Grammy and features some of jazz's greatest living masters.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 3 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Richard Cortez

A leader in the new crop of vocal talents emerging from the New York City jazz scene, Richard Cortez's golden voice handles the Great American Songbook with a deep emotional intelligence, an unbridled passion for song, and—rare and moving—an activist's relationship to both his material and his audience. Cortez's openly gay renderings of timeless treasures by Cole Porter, Billie Holiday, Jerome Kern, and so many others deliver sweetness, self-assuredness and disarming vulnerability with a well-timed wit. Having stewarded—all simultaneously—a collection of weekly residencies at iconic gay venues across the city—among them Club Cumming, Metropolitan Bar, and Rebar—Cortez has focused and refined his artistry while growing his wide fan-base. Performances in distinguished productions such as Live at Emmet's Place with the Emmet Cohen Trio or Jazz at Lincoln Center's Jazz at Pride with drummer/bandleader Bryan Carter—not to mention several unforgettable shows at Birdland—have marked the vocalist's career for success. Don't miss this already legendary new voice.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 4 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Rich Townsend & The Magnificent NighTrain

Rich Townsend is a bluesman, a jazzman, a rocker and a wildman. His group The Magnificent NighTrain is a full-bodied experience: dancefloor euphoria, funkified balladry, swampdog showmanship. Not just a band, this is a collective, a way of living. In 2018, Townsend got together with Public Enemy drummer T-Bone Motta and Chris Range on alto sax—their jams and shows together got audiences cheering, and soon the group expanded with percussion, trombone, fiddle, bass, guitars, more sax and more vocals. The music was infectious and the personalities were big. The new group takes Townsend's initial vision—of haunted New Orleans funk, of wicked James Brown swinging, of speakeasy Rock-n-Roll, of kaleidoscopic Jazz frenzy—to a whole new level. See it to believe it!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



August 4 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum

