See Tony Yazbeck, Kerry Ellis & More Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

54 SINGS “WHAT ELSE IS IN YOUR BOOK?” – JANUARY 27 AT 7PM

Join us for a night of 54 Sings “What Else Is In Your Book?”. For one night only, this incredibly talented cast performs songs on the spot from their audition book as if they were right in the audition room. The show will feature many up and coming Broadway performers, as well as some Off-Broadway and TikTok stars! You can expect to hear some of the greatest Broadway songs from Next To Normal, The Bridges of Madison County, and The Last Five Years, as well as many other pop and jazz songs that may be asked of performers to sing in the room. Come out and see these rising stars share their incredible talents in a surprise-filled evening. Is every song in your book ready to go if casting wants to hear something else? We will find out if these stars have what it takes. You don’t want to miss it!

Produced and hosted by Colin O’Connor. Music direction by Jorden Amir.

Featuring Timothy Adams Jr., Senzel Ahmady, Rocky Anicette, Cat Boynton, Juliana Castillo, Melina Cruz, Luke Di Liddo, Camille Foisie, Madelyn Fox, Juliana Fuentes Peña, Savanna La Selva, Cece Labowe, Kelsey LeVie, Andrea Mongil Garcia, Gabriel Omlor, Cullen Parrish, Mia Pelosi, Dylan Rose Smith, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY PUPPETRY – JANUARY 27 AT 9:30PM

Calling all the lovers, the dreamers, and YOU! From Mushnik’s Flower Shop on Skid Row to the Pridelands, puppetry plays an integral part of the magic we love on Broadway. In this show at 54 Below, your favorite puppeteers will go above the frame and sing their favorite Broadway songs…with no strings attached! Bringing your own puppet is not required, but highly recommended for maximum fun. Featuring selections from Little Shop of Horrors, Disney’s The Lion King, Shrek the Musical, and more.

Produced by Julia Schemmer. Show direction by Peter Charney. Puppet direction by Jake Bazel. Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Jennifer Barnhart, Haven Burton, Kate Gaynor, Richard Michael Gomez, Leah Hofmann, Caroline Kane, Gavin Kline, Weston Chandler Long, Rick Lyon, Noel MacNeal, Ezekiel McCall, Denny Paschall, Conor Tague, Sonya Venugopal, and Teddy Yudain.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE HISTORY OF INTO THE WOODS – JANUARY 28 AT 7PM

Jarrett Winters Morley is proud to bring their celebration of the Tony Award® winning Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine musical, The History of Into The Woods to 54 Below! Directed and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley, The History of Into The Woods gives us a behind the scenes look at the show’s conception, process, and eventual production in an unprecedented history-filled concert. Featuring songs such as “Last Midnight,” “Stay With Me,” and “Giants In The Sky,” The History of Into The Woods is a show as you’ve never seen one before. Join us for a deep dive into Into The Woods and the journey it took to be what it is today.

Produced, music directed, and curated by Jarrett Winters Morley. Creative consultation by Kaitlyn Trusty. Production supervision by Sarah Krempasky.

Joined by Brandon Fillette on synth & MainStage, Laura Hamel on drums, Jakob Messinetti on bass, and Aidan Wells on piano.

Featuring Jarrett Winters Morley, Jong Sang Rheu, Madison Stepnowski, Rachel Tata, Nico Ochoa, Bex Odoriso, Maxwell Swangel, Alexa Lowrey, Samantha Bagdon, Morgan Paige, Ruthie Sangster, and Emerson Hart.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! FRANKLIN RANKIN – JANUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

Meet Franklin Rankin, a multi-talented guitarist and songwriter behind the electrifying sounds of NYC’s music scene. From playing alongside the likes of Julius Rodriguez and Ben Platt to serenading audiences on the “Tonight Show’s” Battle of the Instant Songwriters, Franklin’s journey through music has been full of high points. With his EP Sports Fan and a slew of singles under his belt, Franklin has been prolific with his artistry. As the co-leader of the funk-pop band Big Stuff, Franklin has produced two albums reaching over a quarter of a million streams. He continues to expand his reach in the NYC music community, opening his home studio Rodeo Baby this spring.

Featuring special guests Grace Mann and Wesley Mann (“That’s So Raven,” “Adventures in Wonderland”).

Featuring Shaunice Maudlyn Alexander on vocals, Ele Howell on drums, Paul “PapaBear” Johnson on bass, Rebecca McCartney on vocals, Franklin Rankin on guitar/vocals, Jack Redsecker on keys, and more stars to be announced!

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at 54 Below showcasing exciting work by today’s hottest emerging voices, curated by Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY YAZBECK CELEBRATES TONY BENNETT: THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU – JANUARY 29 & 30 AT 7PM

Join Tony Award® nominee Tony Yazbeck as he reimagines the classic repertoire of the legendary Tony Bennett, one of the greatest interpreters of the American songbook. Broadway’s preeminent song and dance man, a true triple-threat, Tony Yazbeck will also feature some of his own classic Broadway favorites, and perhaps a few surprises, in this dazzling evening of song and dance.

A veteran of eleven Broadway shows, Tony made his Broadway debut at age 11 in Gypsy with Tyne Daly. He earned a Tony Award® nomination for his virtuosic turn as Gabey in On The Town on Broadway. He most recently starred as Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset at Lincoln Center Theatre. He can currently be seen on TV in Ryan Murphy’s “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” on FX and Hulu.

Music direction by Jerome Korman. Featuring special guest Mae Roney.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! FOXBRIER LANE – JANUARY 29 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Contains mature subject matter and strong language.

Join us at 54 Below for a reading of a heart-wrenching and hopeful new musical, Foxbrier Lane. Written by Pace graduates Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar, Foxbrier Lane rips open the wounds of a family ravaged by addiction. Following its wildly successful premiere in Maryland, 54 Below is thrilled to bring this new piece to New York audiences. Fueled by a raw, visceral folk/rock score, Foxbrier Lane is a heart-wrenching exploration of family, loss, grief, and the enduring power of hope.

This concert will be produced and music directed by Helen Hayes recommended music director Rachel Sandler and writers Brandon Nicholas Pfeltz and Aitan Shachar.

Featuring Michael Andreaus, Hannah Brudnock, Emma Busse, Gerard Canonico, Will Cobb, Kannon Gowen, Ken Jennings, Brian Charles Johnson, MK McDonald, Grace Rundberg, and Fredi Walker-Browne.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PACE MUSICAL THEATER CLASS OF 2027: ALMOST BEST MUSICAL – JANUARY 30 AT 9:30PM

The Pace Musical Theater Class of 2027 is excited to bring Almost Best Musical to the 54 Below stage! Directed and produced by Kyle Geriak, this night will be a celebration of Broadway’s greatest hits from shows that were nominated for–but did not win–the Tony Award® for Best Musical. Get ready to hear songs from all your favorite 21st century shows like Wicked, Mean Girls, Disney’s Newsies, and more! Pace Musical Theater is the Musical Theater program at Pace University right here in NYC. This second year collegiate ensemble is filled with both NYC Theatrical veterans and first time city goers, who’re all training to get their BFA in Musical Theater and pursue their dreams of being working performers in the industry. Join us for a night that is sure to be an awards show of its own!

Featuring Nyx Berry, Sophia Bonasso, Jadan Brioso, Meilani Cisneros, Denver Dickenson Jr., Erin Rose Doyle, Zaheerah Duncan, Heather Falk, Carly Gendell, Gracie Greenberg, Cory Hammond, Kahlil Harvey, Hope Hill, Gianna Joyce, Joseph Keegan, Harry Lawler, Austin Lofquist, Ella Mardirossian, Alex Massarotti, Emile Miranda, Alessandro Mejia, Najm Muhammad, Morgan Robbins, Jonah Ruderman, Selah Simmons, Reese Spencer, Theo Twilleager, Steven Van Dao, Evan Vistoso, and Carson Worthy.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KERRY ELLIS: A BROADWAY AND WEST END SENSATION – JANUARY 31 & FEBRUARY 1 AT 7PM

Join West End and Broadway star Kerry Ellis as she makes her highly anticipated debut at 54 Below in New York City. Ellis is known for her stunning performances in iconic roles such as Elphaba in Wicked, Meat in We Will Rock You, Fantine in Les Mis… and the list goes on. Now Ellis brings her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence to this intimate venue for the very first time.

In this unforgettable evening, Ellis will take you on a musical journey through the songs that have defined her extraordinary career, from West End classics to Broadway hits. Having performed alongside legendary Queen guitarist Brian May, she will also showcase selections from their celebrated collaborations, offering fans a taste of rock, theatre, and everything in between. Don’t miss this chance to experience one of the most captivating voices of a generation up close and personal!

$78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $133.50 premium seating (includes $13.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEXTGEN REWIND: ALUMNI IN CONCERT – JANUARY 31 AT 9:30PM

Join us as NexGen alumni return to the stage in roles they played way back when! NexGen Youth Theatre, an educational organization, produces two MainStage musicals in various Off-Broadway theaters around Manhattan a year. NexGen students have gone on to be accepted into top musical theatre programs, schools, and booked professional roles on stage and screen. NexGen’s Off-Broadway MainStage series has produced musicals for over seven years, including Rent, A Chorus Line, Spring Awakening, Cabaret, Into the Woods, The Prom, Company, Carrie, and Zombie Prom. The evening will include powerhouse numbers and highlights from these iconic musicals, with previous students returning again to their favorite roles.

Featuring Theodosia Arcidiacono, Shira Bouskila, Hero Cordileone, Olivia Hadad, Drew Hayes, Annelise Laakko, Dagmar Marshall-Michelson, Annalys Ramirez, Clara Jeanne Reed, Camila Serrano, Skivon, and Reilly Sylvester.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE ROCK LIVE – UNPLUGGED! – FEBRUARY 1 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as the singers and pianist of Theatre Rock Live!, add an electric violin, and present a unique, stripped down and unplugged celebration of rock musicals! Award-winning shows such as Hair to Hamilton, Rent to Rocky Horror, Tommy to Rock of Ages, and a myriad others have enraptured audiences on Broadway and beyond. Theatre Rock Live – Unplugged, brings the greatest hits of this genre to 54 Below with a unique and intimate presentation.

The group features the rock tenor of international recording artist Eric Scott Klein (Days Before Tomorrow), the dynamic Olivia Renteria (Mean Girls), and the magical voice of Stephen T Williams (Love Child – The Experience), complete with the piano virtuosity of music director/composer Joe Andolino. Also joined by Benjamin Sutin on electric violin.

Theatre Rock Live! at 54 Below evokes the energy of a rock ensemble with a Broadway panache and flair. They fuse electric talent with the memorable, sing-along repertoire which engages audiences into the magic of rock musicals, meshing a one of a kind musical experience with a powerful and dynamic rock band to create a show for the ages!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHER & CHER ALIKE: THE HIT SONGS OF AN ICON – FEBRUARY 2 AT 7PM

Cher will not appear at this performance

She is “The Goddess of Pop” who has won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, and three Golden Globe Awards. More to the point, she has been a star, always in the limelight, for her entire adult life. She has had five number one singles — we’ll sing them all — and twenty-two songs in the top 40 (we’ll sing a lot of those, of course, as well). Come out and dance the night away as we journey through the songbook of the incomparable artist simply known as Cher. We’ll rock the pop in this show about her legendary history and her unforgettable hit songs leaving you grooving well into the night as the “Beat Goes On.”

Produced, directed, and written by NYC’s famed impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world, including writing, directing, and producing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Liz Lark Brown, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Natalie Douglas, Toni Huegel, Emily Iaquinta, Jillian Louis, Izzy Marinucci, Kelli Rabke, Jenny Lee Stern, Haley Swindal, Kara Vito, Chelsea Lee Wheatley, and Alyssa Wray.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MADALYNN MATHEWS: FILL MY CUP WITH BLUE – FEBRUARY 2 AT 9:30PM

“Mathews’ (..), with a rock star’s singe in her timbre, seems to sculpt a unique tower of breath for each note.” – SF Chronicle

Madalynn Mathews, most recently seen at Lincoln Center, Berkeley Repertory Theater, and The Bitter End, presents Fill My Cup With Blue, her 54 Below solo debut. This collection of standards, originals, and other favorite tunes has been inspired by the heart beat of the city during the winter months. You will hear the likes of Kurt Weill, Gershwin, Yip Harburg, and more. In her hour long set, Madalynn invites us to breathe through a season of hibernation together.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

NEW MUSICAL! FOXBRIER LANE January 29 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

