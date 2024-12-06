See THE 14TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA & More Next Week at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

2024 WRAPPED – DECEMBER 9 AT 7PM

With the end of the year around the corner, it’s time to celebrate the iconic and groundbreaking music of 2024! Join your favorite stars in Broadway’s basement to celebrate the songs, albums, and artists that changed the game this year. From Chappell and Sabrina to Beyoncé and Ariana, you won’t want to miss this unforgettable wrap-up of the year in music!

Music direction by James Stryska.

Produced by Molly Heller and Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Philippe Arroyo, Maya Boyd, Will Branner, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Gabrielle Carrubba, Morgan Higgins, Ryo Kamibayashi, Nathan Levy, Natalie Ortega, Liam Pearce, Erin Ramirez, Benji Santiago, Analise Scarpaci, Mikaela Secada, Ana Villafañe, Michael Williams, Grace Hodgett Young, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AMINE HACHEM: AROUND THE WORLD PART II – DECEMBER 10 AT 7PM

After dazzling audiences in New York and across the globe, the acclaimed tenor Amine Hachem is set to return to 54 Below with his electrifying show, Around The World Part II. Following his previously sold-out performance, Amine invites you to embark on a magical, musical adventure that promises to be one of the season’s most unforgettable experiences.

Hailed as “one of the best holiday concerts in NYC” (Metro New York), this performance is a unique opportunity to hop on a musical time machine and travel through the rich and diverse landscapes of global music. Begin your journey in the vibrant Americas, from the passionate rhythms of Brazil and Argentina to the lively beats of Mexico and the United States. Then, traverse the enchanting streets of Europe, experiencing the romantic allure of Paris, the timeless magic of Rome and Napoli, and the cultural richness of Germany and Russia. Feel the fiery spirit of Spain as we delve into Andalusian music before transitioning to the soulful sounds of Baladi and Ajami, ultimately transporting you to the heart of the Middle East and North Africa. And to top it all off, enjoy a selection of beloved Christmas hits to kick off the holiday season in style!

Amine Hachem has been celebrated as “one of the tenors today, a tenor who can sing anything.” (BroadwayWorld) His impressive career includes performances at world-renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Kennedy Center, Place Des Arts, MGM Grand Casino, the Bellagio Las Vegas, and many more. He has graced the stages of international fashion shows, appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster Ocean’s 8, performed with international orchestras such as the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, Kiev Philharmonic Orchestra, and starred in leading roles in acclaimed operas and musicals like La Traviata, Tosca, Carmen, Phantom of the Opera, and Evita. With a repertoire that spans classical opera, musical theatre, and popular music, Amine’s performances are nothing short of spectacular.

Accompanying Amine is the renowned conductor, pianist, and arranger Brian Holman, described as a “superb partner artist” (Hudson-Catskill) with a “magic baton” (Brooklyn Eagle). Brian’s illustrious career spans performances with operatic legends worldwide and collaborations with esteemed companies such as New York City Opera, Opera Orlando, New Rochelle Opera, and Cleveland Opera Theater. His long-standing partnership with Amine promises a show that is both seamless and sensational.

Together with a dynamic 7-piece band, they will create a musical experience that highlights the exciting fusion of contrasting musical styles and cultures, captivating audiences with every note.

Don’t miss this opportunity to travel the world through music with Amine Hachem at 54 Below. It’s more than a show—it’s an experience you’ll never forget!

Tickets for this show are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$89.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $150 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN AXEMAS STORY – DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below as we count down the days ‘til Christmas with an evening of songs from An Axemas Story. Celebrating its fourth year running in New York City, this irreverent musical comedy from Anthony De Angelis, Patrick Spencer, and Charlie O’Leary sends up holiday specials and 80s slasher films with unforgettable songs like “Log Jammin’,” “When Christmas Comes Along,” “Thoughts and Prayers,” “Operation Ugly,” and so much more! Featuring a TREE-mendous cast, come see if an unlikely pair of pine trees can discover the truth behind why their fellow Trees have been disappearing and save Tree Town!

Directed by Mackenna Goodrich, with music direction by Sara Linger.

Featuring Jessie Jo Aka, Charissa Bertels, Alex Canty, RJ Christian, John Jeffords, Isabel Julazadeh, Collin Kilfeather, Aubrey Matalon, Anthony Nuccio, Sarah Pansing, Rose Anne Rabut, Chris Trombetta, and Curry Whitmire.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Storm Large: HOLIDAY ORDEAL – DECEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM & DECEMBER 12 AT 7PM

This performance contains adult content and explicit language. We do not recommend the performance for children below the age of 12.

What better way to spend a holiday than with Storm Large? Storm will love you, leave you, delight you and abuse you with wicked charm and stunning vocals that will have you begging for more. Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, gifts, and some very special guests, with songs ranging from “2000 Miles,” “Hallelujah,” “Sock it to Me Santa,” and the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, “Somebody to Love.”

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 14TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA – DECEMBER 13 - 15 AT 7PM & 11PM

The performance on December 15 at 7pm will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks descend on every square inch of 54 Below with their legendary holiday tradition that brings their insane celebration of all things red and green back to the heart of the theater district.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following family members:

Featuring Sara Al-Bazali, Josh Alvarez, Nick Brogan, Liz Lark Brown, Aaron Clark Burstein, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Aidan Cole, Bill Coyne, Max Crumm, Laura Dadap, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (no Sun at 11pm), John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Bailey Forman, Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Molly Hager (Fri and Sat at 7pm only), Lorinda Lisitza, Ian Kagey, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Amirah Joy Lomax, Noi Maeshige, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Sat shows only), Kelly McIntyre (no Fri at 7pm), Eric William Morris (11pm shows only), Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Jon-Michael Reese, Krysta Rodriguez (Fri at 11pm only), Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Will Roland, Philip Romano, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele (Fri shows only), Owen Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Leonard Sullivan, Lilly Tobin, Tatiana Wechsler (no Sat at 7pm), Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Bertie Michaels stage manages, Elaina Kaehler assistant stage manages, Christine O’Grady choreographs, and costumes are by Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Carly Heitner, Corinne Renick, and Emily Wynn are PAs.

For the 7pm performance: $67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 11pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees) - $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

AN AXEMAS STORY December 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE 14TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA December 15 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

