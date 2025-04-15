Video: Brent Comer & Daniel Marconi Sing 'Stay Gold' From THE OUTSIDERS at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since blazing onto the scene starring as ‘Darrel Curtis’ in last season’s Tony Award®-winning hit The Outsiders, Brent Comer has rapidly become a Broadway favorite and a star-to-watch! Now, on his night-off, he stepped away from the Bernard Jacobs Theatre stage to make his highly-anticipated solo concert debut at 54 Below, sharing the music and stories that have made him the artist and man he is today.

Collaborating with music director Benjamin Rauhala, this Frederick, Maryland native brought a mix of rock and roll, theater, and everything in between – from Elton John to Radiohead to Jason Robert Brown – as the audience finally gets a fuller picture of this rising star!

