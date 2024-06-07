See Norm Lewis Ft. Will Swenson & More Next Week at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

NORM LEWIS: SUMMERTIME (SPECIAL TONY EDITION) – JUNE 10-13 AT 7PM

Norm Lewis and his Christmas shows have become the stuff of legend at 54 Below. This upcoming season, the Broadway heartthrob will return with his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of seven nights, debuting an all-new show that fans are not going to want to miss.

Featuring Norm’s long-time friends and collaborators, musical director Joseph Joubert and director Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) takes place in the middle of awards season, right around the Tony Awards®. The show will spotlight an extraordinary line up of Broadway music like you’ve never heard it!

You’ll hear songs from shows that Mr. Lewis has starred in, Broadway songs that inspired him during his years in the business, and even some from shows he never got to perform in. But you can be sure that Norm will be doing Broadway, Broadway, and nothing but Broadway (okay… maybe there will be a little bit of Off-Broadway)!

Norm will be joined by some exciting special guests as well as his signature group of musicians, featuring Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Dylan Shamat on bass.

Featuring special guests:

· Tony Award® winner Alice Ripley on June 10 only

· Tony Award® nominee Will Swenson and Seth Rudetsky on June 11 only

· Tony Award® winner and Grammy nominee Brian Stokes Mitchell and Nova Payton on June 12 only

· Kimberly Akimbo’s Olivia Hardy on June 13 only

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PEACHEZ IMAN CUMMINGS: HAVE YOU CONSIDERED THERAPY? FEAT. TAYLOR IMAN JONES & MORE! – JUNE 10 AT 9:30PM

Peachez Iman Cummings is thrilled to make their 54 Below and NYC solo concert debut with Have You Considered Therapy? After winning season 23 of “Worst Cooks in America” and being featured in Hulu hit, “Drag Me to Dinner,” as well as basking in the glow of 5 years as a staple of the NYC drag scene; Peachez is ready to peel back the make-up and wigs and introduce you to the storyteller that they truly are. Directed by Keirsten Nicole Hodgens (Six) and featuring some of Broadway’s up and coming Black Excellence Artists such as Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six), Isaiah Tyrell Boyd (The Book of Mormon), and Blu Allen (MJ the Musical), travel through the journey of self-discovery that only NYC can provide.

Peachez is NYC’s Juiciest obsession. Peachez is focused on using her platform to highlight Black queens in the city’s seemingly monochromatic nightlife scene. Pairing high energy performance with a clear point of view, Peachez will feed your mind, body, and soul. They have appeared on The Food Network, Hulu, NBC, Logo, MTV and have been profiled in Vogue, W, Paper, The New York Times, “Good Morning America,” Inside Edition, just to name a few. Their career has expanded the realms of television, theater, music, and film, selling out shows across the world. IG: Peachez.NYC.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDEN R. MANGAN: THE COOKOUT – JUNE 11 AT 9:30PM

Branden R. Mangan, star of Thoughts Of A Colored Man at Roxy Regional Theater, Outcast Web-series, and the national tour of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, is making his 54 Below solo debut in THE COOKOUT. Take a journey through feel good songs you’d hear at a Cookout. The music of Luther Vandross, Frankie Beverly, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Michael Jackson, and more will all make an appearance, but the “DJ” may take some requests. This show is an uplifting experience just in time for all your summer festivities and gearing up for Juneteenth. Light up the grill, get your dance shoes on and get ready to party at the cookout! Participation is required!

Featuring Blu Allen and A.D. Weaver.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

I HATE THE SOUTH, BUT I LOVE YOU: THE SONGS OF LAIN WALLS – JUNE 12 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below for I Hate the South, But I Love You: The Songs of Lain Walls, a side-splitting evening featuring the works of BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards-nominated composer, librettist, and lyricist Lain Walls. With a night full of celebrating and embracing queer identities while featuring songs about love, loss, and youth – with titles like, “Gay Virginity” and “Community Theatre Show,” Lain’s colorful harmonies, witty lyrics, and sardonic characters will have you crying because you’re laughing so hard and laughing because you’re crying so hard, in an almost cyclical actuality of passionate emotion. Produced by Elisabeth Nordeen (Redefining Femme Fatale at 54 Below) and featuring a budding cast of talented artists performing the work of an up-and-coming musical theater writer, this is a show you won’t want to miss!

Featuring Katrina Edwards, Haley Jane Massey, Jake Rizzi, Will Tully, Mike Vigilante, Cady “CJ” Walls, and Cameron Walls.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HATCHETFIELD – JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

Blood! Guts! Horror!…Singing? Join 54 Below and the cast of 54 Sings Hatchetfield in a hilariously spooky night honoring Starkid Productions’ horror comedy musical series! You’ll hear viral songs like “Show Stopping Number,” “CaliforM.I.A,” “Literal Monster,” “Cup of Roasted Coffee,” and “Feast or Famine” with an incredible cast of upcoming talent. So strap in, grab a coffee, and prepare: The Apotheosis is upon us.

Music direction by Omar Camps-Kamrin (he/him) (You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown at the Actor’s Temple).

Featuring RJ Christian, Aaron Clark Burstein, Will Cloud, Ella Ruth Francis, E Gomez, Avery Ingvarson, Charlie Keegan James, Katryna Marttala, and Cesario Tirado-Ortiz.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GAVIN LEE: STEPPIN’ OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE – JUNE 14 & 15 AT 7PM

Two time Tony Award® nominee and two time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee is thrilled to be bringing his solo show Steppin’ Out With Fred Astaire to 54 Below. Having played two Fred Astaire roles during his award winning West End and Broadway career, Gavin, with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter -and a pair of tap shoes, will fill this evening with the songs and stories that made Fred an icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Gavin has just returned from the UK where he was performing in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends with Bernadette Peters. Previous to this he played Lumière in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. He originated the role of Squidward in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award and Tony Award® nomination). Two of his favorite roles have been Thénardier in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables and the title character in How The Grinch Stole Christmas at Madison Square Garden. He originated the role of Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins (Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Olivier and Tony Award® nominations).

Gavin has loved getting to play two roles on stage that were originally created for Fred Astaire, on film – the world premieres of Holiday Inn and Top Hat. TV credits include “Law and Order: SUV,” “The Good Wife,” “Little America,” and “White Collar.” Select US/UK theater credits include The 39 Steps, Showboat, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, Me and My Girl, Over My Shoulder, Oklahoma!, Contact, and Singin’ In The Rain. Gavin has performed his solo concerts in New York, Chicago, and London.

Music direction by Brian Taylor.

Joined by Corey Schutzer on bass and Adam Wolfe on drums.

$39 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $99 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST, FEAT. MAURICIO MARTÍNEZ, NATALIE JOY JOHNSON, & MORE! – JUNE 14 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“A Party Wrapped In A Rock Concert Tied Up With A Rainbow Ribbon.”- BroadwayWorld

Robert Bannon, as seen on “Saturday Night Live,” “Real Housewives of NJ,” and as the host of The Roundtable returns to 54 Below to celebrate PRIDE for the second year in a row with Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist. The night will share his personal journey, set to music, including his Pride anthem “I Think He Knew” that you know and love.

Last year, BroadwayWorld proclaimed, ” Bannon’s vocals were insane, his guests were magical, and the whole night was a big gay disco party not soon to be forgotten.” You will laugh, you might even cry, dance, & sing, but one thing is you will definitely leave ready to share your PRIDE!. 50% Diva Tribute. 50% Rock Concert. 100% PARTY!

Featuring Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), and Robbie Rozelle.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE JUDY AND BARBRA SHOW! FEAT. SUMMER ORLANDO AND BARBRA JOAN STREETSAND – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

New England’s #1 live singing Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand impersonators Summer Orlando and Barbra Joan Streetsand make their 54 below debut in The Judy and Barbra Show! Summer and Babs have taken this critically acclaimed show through New England, NYC, Florida, Rehoboth Beach, and across the US bringing Judy and Babs to life through music, story, and song. Summer was handpicked by the producers of the film “Judy” to be one of their promotional Judy’s on the red carpet and is also the first male actor to play the role of Dorothy in a licensed production of The Wizard of Oz in the world. Streetsand has won many regional awards including entertainer of the year.

This fully scripted and all live singing cabaret stage show full of rip-roaring comedy, scintillating solos, and dazzling duets will leave you begging for more. Featuring classics like “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “The Trolley Song,” “My Man,” and “Over the Rainbow,” you’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll swear you’re seeing the real thing! This promises to give the audience everything they’d expect from a Garland and Streisand show and a little more than they didn’t know they needed in a one night only reunion with Judy and Barbra.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TONY AWARDS VIEWING PARTY TO BENEFIT 54 BELOW – JUNE 16 AT 7PM

It’s the Great White Way’s biggest night and you’re invited to celebrate at 54 Below. Join us in Broadway’s Living Room and celebrate theater’s most glamorous event at our annual American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards® Viewing Party benefitting 54 Below.

Portions of the proceeds from this evening will go towards 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy Program and many other Educational Initiatives, allowing us to open our doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on our large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners.

The evening begins with a pre-show event at 6:30pm on Pluto TV, followed by the main ceremony at 8pm on CBS direct from Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater hosted by Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose. As usual the show is expected to feature performances from the nominated musicals.

Back by popular demand, all guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony® Award Winning predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses.

Your benefit ticket includes a glass of prosecco, unlimited soft drinks, and a three course meal.

35 Below Bar Seating: $100 (includes $1.50 in fees). Main Dining Room: $200 (includes $1.50 in fees). Ringside: $250 (includes $1.50 in fees). Premium: $300 (includes $1.50 in fees)

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

I HATE THE SOUTH, BUT I LOVE YOU: THE SONGS OF LAIN WALLS June 12 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ROBERT BANNON’S PRIDE PLAYLIST June 14 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Photo credit: Stephen Sorokoff

