See Norm Lewis, Christine Pedi & More at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

Norm Lewis: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 23 & 24 AT 7PM

Broadway’s answer to Santa Claus is coming back to 54 Below this holiday season. Norm Lewis returns for a 54 Below tradition he began a decade ago!

It’s the leading man’s favorite time of year and to commemorate this special tenth year, he’s calling the show Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas, with hand-picked material “specially” by Norm, his musical director, Joseph Joubert, and his director, Richard Jay-Alexander.

Culled from the star’s ten years of holiday music, the show will include favorites requested by family, friends, and fans, and, of course, new material, too, with the kinds of surprises and fun only Mr. Lewis can deliver. The Broadway heartthrob has built an extraordinary rapport with his audiences over the years. He will lend his voice and humor to the evening and share stories to help make this season more joyful than usual. The auspicious accomplishment of these ten years of yuletide concerts will be commemorated, as only Norm can do it, in his very own inimitable style.

You won’t want to miss this year’s special edition of music, mirth, and merriment, which will take you to the crossroads of Christmas and Broadway. It’s the ideal way to ring in the holiday, truly making it “the most wonderful time of the year.” Fan favorites Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Dylan Shamat on electric and upright bass will be there, too, making sure that the music is as hot as it can get.

For this performance, our regular menu will be offered alongside a special Christmas menu which features festive seasonal dishes.

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Pedi: SNOW BIZNESS – DECEMBER 23 & 27 AT 9:30PM

The performance on December 23 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you’ll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

God bless her…every pun.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melissa Errico: ’TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – A WINTER PARTY WITH Billy Stritch – DECEMBER 26 - 30 AT 7PM

The performance on December 29 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Everyone sings a holiday show before Christmas – but only Melissa Errico would invent a new kind of show especially for the happy days after the holiday, when we finally get to relax, open our presents, play with the good toys, return the horrible sweaters, and generally kick back and enjoy ourselves without stress.

’Twas The Night After Christmas will be Melissa’s special holiday party, and, in the company of the inimitable Billy Stritch, will truly be something different and especially joyous: a winter party between Christmas and New Year’s for every kind of holiday-er. Winter light and winter pleasures will be their theme; Melissa will sing American songbook’s Christmas and New Year’s classics, of course, from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “My Favorite Things” to Frank Loesser’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” … but the beloved Broadway star of My Fair Lady, High Society, White Christmas, and more will also show off the inimitable storyteller style that has made her a favorite New York Times contributor.

She’ll spin a few tales throughout the evening– about why the greatest Christmas songs are always recorded in mid-July and why they’ve been mostly written by American Jewish songwriters – and she’ll even offer some wicked new holiday themed parodies of songs by her beloved Stephen Sondheim. (What makes a mother lose her mind more than assembling kits from Ikea?) Join Melissa and Billy, an award-winning duo, as they sing St. Nick off the stage, celebrate the December sun and greet the ever-louder footsteps of the approach of the coming year in ’Twas The Night After Christmas.

Featuring Ava Arkin (Express: A New Musical off-Broadway) on Dec 26.

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $139 premium seating (includes $14 in fees) - $144.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK: AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY JOY! – DECEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Christmas In New York at 54 Below is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season! Join us for a magical evening filled with your favorite Christmas classics, performed by some of Broadway’s brightest stars. Produced by Mikey Jantzen, this festive show captures the spirit of New York City during the holidays, with stunning performances and heartwarming stories. Whether you’re with family, friends, or that special someone, it’s an unforgettable night of holiday cheer that you won’t want to miss!

Featuring Nick Anastasia, Dylan Bradford, Neil Devlin, Erin Rose Doyle, Olivia Flaherty, Parker Godnai, Tyler Houchins, Alexa Lopez, Stanley Niekamp, Sophia Anna O’Brien, Lexie Palmer, Emily Ricalde, Khyle Smith, Cassie Vitale, and Brielle Withers.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – DECEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

From October 2024-2025, we’ll be celebrating the the 10th anniversary of this acclaimed series! This landmark occasion will be honored with a year of very special performances, featuring, as always, a richly talented, starry cast.

Musical direction by John Fischer on Dec 28, which is the 150th performance of this series.

Featuring John Easterlin, Coulby Jenkins, Abbs Lyman, Nick Manna, Tyler McCall, William Michals, Izaya Perrier, Kelli Rabke, Michael Winther, Marina Yiannouris, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 STORMS THE CASTLE: ROYAL TUNES, FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND – DECEMBER 29 AT 9:30PM

Six very talented women who met while alternating the role of The Queen at a Middle Ages themed dinner theater in New Jersey, along with some very special guests and Broadway veterans, are thrilled to be bringing their selection of “Royal” songs from Broadway to Disney and beyond to 54 Below in 54 Storms the Castle from Broadway to Beyond! Hosted and directed by comedian/actor Christopher Patrick Lucas (the “King of the Dad Jokes”) the night will be filled with lots of music, laughter, and fun guaranteed to make even Maleficent and King Henry VIII crack a smile. Featuring popular songs from shows like Camelot, Anastasia, Pippin, Into The Woods, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and others, These “Queens” in concert will leave you feeling like you spent a thrilling night at the castle with Her Majesty. Be sure not to miss it!

Produced, directed, and hosted by Christopher Patrick Lucas (Grand Theft Auto video game series, MTV’s “Celebrity Deathmatch”).

Featuring Arianna Cacioppo, Gabriel Cortes, Monica Garza, Evan Thomas Gray, Tara Henderson, Ashley Kowzun, Cassandra Krajcik, Adam Lucas, Jess Peirce, Jessica Schear, and Erin Zapcic.

Also joined by special guest Ciarán Sheehan

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Christine Pedi: SNOW BIZNESS December 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK: AN EVENING OF HOLIDAY JOY! December 26 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Melissa Errico: ’TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – A WINTER PARTY WITH Billy Stritch December 29 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Comments