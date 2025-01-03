See Linda Eder, Derek Klena & More Next Week at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

HIGH SPIRITS: THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT OF AN IMPROBABLE MUSICAL COMEDY – JANUARY 6 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Spirits will rise when 54 Below presents High Spirits: The 60th Anniversary Concert of An Improbable Musical Comedy. The 1964 Broadway musical, with book, music and lyrics by Hugh Martin and Timothy Gray, based on Noel Coward's classic play Blithe Spirit and originally directed by Coward, received 8 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical, Best Composer & Lyricist, and Best Author of a Musical. This intimate immersive concert staging stars two time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as the eccentric medium Madame Arcati who conjures up Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas as the wickedly ethereal Elvira, alongside a cast of other Broadway stalwarts, including special guest star Adrienne Angel from the original Broadway cast. Produced, conceived, directed, and also starring Tony Award nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by Dennis Buck.

Mystery novelist Charles Condomine gives a séance to debunk the high-spirited spiritualist Madame Arcati, but his plan backfires when, much to the consternation of his current wife, Ruth, the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, shows up, to the tune of “You'd Better Love Me (While You May)” (one of the most performed songs of the 1960s). Will the happy medium succeed in exorcising Elvira before the mischievous manifestation succeeds in bumping off Charles so they can love happily ever after in her “Home Sweet Heaven?” Not before the cast performs the other worldly score by Martin & Gray! So come to Madame Arcati's Coffee Shop and “Go Into Your Trance,” because “Something is Coming to Tea” and it's flying around “Faster Than Sound.” If you're in the mood for an evening of mysticism, mayhem, and musical merriment, “Something Tells Me (Tonight is the Night)!”

Featuring Tony Award winner Judy Kaye, Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas, MAC Award winner Ann Kittredge, and Tony Award nominee Walter Willison.

Also featuring, from the original Broadway cast, special guest star Adrienne Angel. Also joined by Nicholas B. Cloutier, Jaxon McKay, Zoë Parrish, Sophia Tzougros, and more stars to be announced! Costume coordination by Mitchell Bloom. Assistant direction by Zoë Parrish. $73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONE YEAR IN: THE SONGS OF PAUL HARDIN – JANUARY 6 AT 9:30PM

An aspiring Olympian. A soon-to-be princess. A struggling artist. And they all sing!

In his 54 Below debut, composer-lyricist Paul Hardin celebrates his first year in the city with songs from his musicalsSpectacular, Something Real, Pre-Theater, and more. Featuring the next generation of Broadway talent, One Year In is an exploration of wants and dreams from the palace of Versailles to the Trader Joe's check out line with music direction by John Coyne and produced by Paul Hardin. Join us for an evening of never before heard musical theatre!

Featuring Sophia Ross Alvarez, Michael David Brennan, Xavier Soto Burgos, Sophie Goron, Jack Hopewell, Erin McDaniel, Michael Thomas Roach, and Sumié Yotsukura.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEREK KLENA – JANUARY 7 – 10 & 13 AT 7PM

Derek Klena, Tony nominated star, returns to 54 Below to debut his brand new solo show! Recently having starred as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, he opens up about his journey through fatherhood, how it's reshaped his personal and professional experience, and the power and influence music has had through it all. Audiences can look forward to hearing staples from Derek's performing career including selections from Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and Jagged Little Pill among other favorites. Sit back and let Derek share some of the songs and stories that have shaped him over the past decade in NYC…while also sharing a sensible dad-joke or two!

Tickets for the performance on January 10 are currently sold out. Please call (646) 476-3551 to inquire about our waitlist.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees) - $78.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees) - $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS ADELE'S GRAMMY WINNING HITS! – JANUARY 7 AT 9:30PM

Adele will not appear at this performance. “All I Ask” is that you come to celebrate Adele's best hits as we sing through her Grammy-winning discography! Labeled as one of the most influential pop stars of the 21st century, Adele has 16 Grammy Awards thanks to her heartbreaking piano ballads and unique pop style. Get ready to hear all of your favorites, including “Rolling In The Deep,” “Hello,” “Rumour Has It,” and many more. Featuring an all-star cast, this is one concert no Broadway or pop music fan should skip!

Produced by Kyle Geriak. Music direction by Charlie Tavolato.

Featuring Joseph Amoroso, Grace Camera, Szilvi Cimino, Jasmine Duffy, Zaheerah Duncan, Greta Frankonis, Sylvie Friedman, Kyle Geriak, Akshara Gunda, Viviana Ham, Toni Huegel, Mia Joe Huether, Maddy Lyons, Emile Miranda, Najm Muhammad, and Maria Nalieth. Joined by Isaiah Baston on drums, Gabe Cruz on guitar, and Charlie Tavolato on piano.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE CURTAIN UP SONGWRITERS WORKSHOP: NYC SHOWCASE – JANUARY 8 AT 9:30PM

Join the students of Curtain Call, the premiere MT performance ensemble at the University of Lynchburg, for an evening of new musical theatre written by some of the most exciting young songwriters in New York City. Founded in 2018, the Curtain Up Songwriters Workshop has featured NYC-based composers and lyricists creating original work for undergraduate student performers, and to date has produced over two dozen original songs by award-winning songwriters. Under the direction of Dana Ballard and with music supervision & arrangements by Curtain Up Artistic Director James Ballard, The Curtain Up Songwriters Workshop: NYC Showcase marks the New York debut of the Curtain Call ensemble with a set list of original songs about hope, heartbreak, hilarity, and everything in between.

Featuring the students of Curtain Call: Sky Craft, Samira Gharavi-Nouri, Kai Gutierrez-Wood, Syd Lawrence, Oluwatimilehin Mayowa, Josiah Randles, McKenna Slocum, Nico Thomas, Michael Tock, Bobby Vinson, and Arilyn Webster.

Also featuring Dana Aber, Sean Doherty, Janelle Lawrence, Lauren Molina, Billy Recce, and Alanna Saunders.

Featuring the songs of writing duo James Ballard & Seth Christenfeld, Christie Baugher, writing duo Eli Bolin & Mike Pettry, R.J. Christian, writing duo Or Matias & Sarah Hammond, Alexander Sage Oyen, Billy Recce, Heath Saunders, Angela Sclafani, and Rona Siddiqui.

Joined by Dana Ballard on piano, James Ballard on piano, Caro Moore on drums, Alex Petti on guitar, and Sherisse Rogers on electric bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FROM PENN STATE MUSICAL THEATRE'S NEW MUSICALS INITIATIVE: TRAMPOLINE – JANUARY 9 AT 9:30PM

Five childhood friends are thrown back together as adults, under bizarre circumstances… and even as everything seems different, they're forced to ask how much they've really changed at all. Join their reunion in this darkly comic fairy tale, the first musical collaboration from Deborah Abramson and David Kirshenbaum.

Music by Deborah Abramson. Book & lyrics by David Kirshenbaum. Directed by John Simpkins. Commissioned by Penn State Musical Theatre and featuring the Class of 2025.

Penn State is the proud home of one of the preeminent training programs in musical theatre. Led by Head of Musical Theatre John Simpkins, it is also home to a New Musicals Initiative where each year writers are commissioned. The writers visit Penn State to meet a group of third-year students – they share work and discuss timely issues. They return the following year and workshop/ develop the show with a Penn State creative team and the students who are now in their fourth year. Opportunities exist to continue into production at Penn State and professionally. Previous commissions include Love in Hate Nation (Joe Iconis), The Last Day (Mike Reid/ Sarah Schlesinger), The Lucky Boy (Kirsten Childs), Dust and Embers (Sam Salmond), Nostalgia Night (Sofya Levitsky-Weitz/ Matthew McCollum), Make It All Better (Gilbert Bailey), Me and My Friends Killing Nazis (Alexander Sage Oyen, Lauren Marcus, James Presson), In-Gauged (Christian Thompson, Maria Wirres), The Morris & Essex Line (Joshua Salzman/ Ryan Cunningham).

Featuring Hannah Bank, Dante D'Antonio, Chloe Evans, Maddy Glave, Andrew Palmieri, Ethan Peterson, Lav Raman, Ronald Spoto, and Regine Torres.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY – JANUARY 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Don't miss The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony-nominated singer-songwriter. With her trio led by Grammy-winner Billy Stritch, Callaway dazzles us with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Come see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Joined by Tim Horner on drums and Martin Wind on bass.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH MAXINE LINEHAN – JANUARY 11 AT 6:30PM

Join Maxine Linehan for an exclusive evening at 54 Below on Saturday, January 11th, at 6:30 PM. This intimate performance features selections from her acclaimed solo shows, blending the works of Petula Clark, U2, and more. Known for her emotive storytelling and masterful reinterpretations, Maxine creates immersive experiences that connect audiences to the heart of beloved music catalogs. Praised by The New York Times as “fiercely talented,” don't miss this chance to witness her unparalleled artistry live.

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$95 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $155.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – JANUARY 11 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring John Easterlin, Savannah Frazier, Ben Jones, Talitha McDougall Jones, William Michals, MOIPEI, William Ryall, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LEA DELARIA: BRUNCH IS GAY, FEAT. LENA HALL! – JANUARY 12 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria brings you a fat, fast, and funny Sunday filled with her trademark comedy and musical chops in Brunch Is Gay. Let's face it, brunch is a Gay high holiday, so come and spend it with the highest, gayest human on the planet. Be prepared to hear music from some of her favorite repertoire, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, and LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards.

Featuring Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots).

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished Jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo' from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film, Glitter & Doom. She recently starred in the Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak's take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LINDA EDER – JANUARY 12 AT 7PM

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! One of the world's most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She's a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway's living room.

$150 cover charge (includes $15 in fees). $206.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC – JANUARY 12 AT 9:30PM

Broadway's Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway's Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway's Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

HIGH SPIRITS: THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT OF AN IMPROBABLE MUSICAL COMEDY January 6 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE BEST OF ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY January 10 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

