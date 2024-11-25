See Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch in A SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS

Five shows will be presented from Sunday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 25.
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the 15th Annual “A Swinging Birdland Christmas” – starring vocalists Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso, and Billy Stritch – for five shows from Sunday, December 22 to Wednesday, December 25. Performances are Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:30 PM, and Monday at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. This wildly successful extravaganza has been celebrating the holidays at this historic music room since 2010. In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, the trio of singers will perform swinging arrangements of “The Christmas Waltz,” Kay Thompson’s “Holiday Season,” “Sleigh Ride,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “Snow,” and “It Happened in Sun Valley,” among other favorites. In addition, the show will include holiday selections from Stephen Sondheim and Barry Manilow, both of whom the trio recently celebrated at Carnegie Hall. The vocalists will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. The Deluxe Edition of their popular album Christmas at Birdland, produced by Wayne Haun on the Club44 Records label, will be available at the show. There is a $40-50 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.
Klea Blackhurst is an actress, singer and comedienne who has appeared in legendary concert venues from The London Palladium to Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall to Jazz at Lincoln Center and with symphony orchestras from Atlanta to Boston, Pittsburgh to Philly. Most recently she appeared as the Witch in Into the Woods for Opera North, Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Boston Pops at Tanglewood, conducted by Keith Lockhart, as well as Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert with the Cincinnati Pops, under the direction of John Morris Russell. Theatre credits include NY: Party Face opposite Hayley Mills, Bingo, Radio Gals, Oil City Symphony, and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. Regional: the 50th Anniversary production of Hello, Dolly! at The Goodspeed Opera House, The Nutty Professor by Rupert Holmes and the late Marvin Hamlisch, directed by legendary Jerry Lewis. Her television appearances include “Pose,” “The Knick,” two seasons on “The Onion News Network” as legal pundit Shelby Cross, “Law and Order: SVU,” and “Sesame Street.” Klea is a distinguished Alumna of the University of Utah. She is also a member of Mendez Boxing Harlem where she is known as The Belter.
Jim Caruso is the host of “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” the wildly popular weekly open mic night that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003. The Mayor of the City of New York recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso’s Cast Party’ has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.” “Cast Party” has been seen at Jazz at Lincoln Center, across the country, and, most recently, on YouTube as “Pajama Cast Party.” Jim made his Broadway debut alongside Liza Minnelli in the Tony Award-winning Liza’s at the Palace!, singing, dancing and celebrating the music and arrangements of Kay Thompson and the Williams Brothers. He has won six MAC Awards and eight BroadwayWorld Awards for his work in nightclubs, performed with the New York Pops in a tribute to Kander & Ebb, with Rosemary Clooney celebrating Bing Crosby, and sang the songs of Hope & Crosby with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall. Jim was honored to sing with Barbara Cook, Lauren Bacall, and a bevy of Broadway stars at President Clinton's First State Dinner at the White House. He also books and produces the "Broadway at Birdland" concert series, and performs regularly with Billy Stritch at Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel. Jim’s two albums, The Swing Set and Caruso Live and In Person, are available online.
Billy Stritch is a pianist-singer who has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades He began his career in Houston where we formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli, and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Linda Lavin and many other top singers. His composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy Award in 1993 and was recorded 30 years later by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. Billy was recently named Outstanding Musical Director for the fifth time by the readers of BroadwayWorld and his 2022 birthday show at New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year. He is the bandleader for “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” every Monday night at Birdland and the twosome also have a long-running Sunday night residency at Bemelmans Bar at the Carlyle Hotel. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums, as well as two with Christine Ebersole. His most recent release, Billy’s Place (Club44 Records), is available on all the streaming platforms and at his website billystritch.com. Follow Billy on Instagram @billystritch
