See Jasmine Cephas Jones and More Next Week at 54 Below

Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

THE NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND – OCTOBER 6 AT 6:30PM

The New York Pops presents a one night only fundraiser in support of music education!

Guests will enjoy a special cabaret performance from Broadway star Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked), who promises an intimate and eclectic evening of songs, like your very favorite curated playlist, with theatrical moments and pop elements.

A three-course meal with wine pairings is included for all guests and a cash bar is available with liquor and cocktails. The New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke will serve as host and alumni from the orchestra’s PopsEd programs will provide a special opening act performance.

Tickets are available now through The New York Pops’ website. Seats may be selected at point of purchase.

Proceeds from The New York Pops Underground support the orchestra’s PopsEd programs, which provide music education, arts access, and performance opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Since 1991, PopsEd has impacted over 100,000 New York City students.

5:30 PM Champagne Reception

6:30 PM Performance and Dinner

Featuring Jessica Vosk.

Hosted by Steven Reineke.

Event Chairs: David Blakelock and Andrea Reiser.

With opening act The PopsEd Alumni Ensemble.

Please note this is a private event.

Tickets from $365. 5:30 PM Champagne Reception. 6:30 PM Performance and Dinner

Tony Award® nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Our Town, Hairspray Live!) makes his 54 Below debut in Blessins’ ‘n’ Lessons, a look into his life, loves, and lessons told through the music that carried him throughout his journey thus far. You’ll hear music ranging from Broadway, like Ain’t Too Proud and Hamilton, to hits from artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Frank Ocean, and Donny Hathaway. With dance still being his first language and playing the saxophone, drums and piano being his first love, Ephraim seeks to bare his soul and tell his story in the only way he knows how – music. Featuring special guest appearances from friends and family, this will be a one of a kind show you will not want to miss! Music direction by Manny Houston (Illinoise).

Featuring Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton) on Oct 12 only, D.R. King (“The Voice”) for all performances, Aramie Payton (The Outsiders, MJ) for all performances, and Tony Award® winner Adrienne Warren (Tina, The Last Five Years, Shuffle Along…, Bring It On) on Oct 7 only.

Ephraim Sykes was nominated for a Tony®, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as ‘David Ruffin’ in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. He recently starred in the 2024 Broadway revival of Our Town, directed by Kenny Leon, earning a Drama League Award nomination for Distinguished Performance. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown The Musical, Disney’s Newsies, Memphis, and Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Off-Broadway, Sykes starred in Pal Joey at City Center Encores, co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Antonyo Award nom.), Rent (New World Stages), and Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit as well as the HBO series “Vinyl,” “Luke Cage” (Marvel/Netflix), “Crisis in Six Scenes” (Amazon), “Russian Doll” (Netflix), and in the NBC broadcast of Hairspray Live! opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees) - $73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees) - $123 premium seating (includes $13 in fees).. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LADS WHO LUNCH: A SONDHEIM MISCAST – OCTOBER 7 AT 9:30PM

The Lads Who Lunch: A Sondheim Miscast is a one-night-only concert where performers flip the script and sing Sondheim songs they’d never be cast to sing. It’s a fresh, playful take on his iconic work—celebrating the music while bending the rules. Expect powerful performances, unexpected moments, and a new lens on songs you thought you knew. It’s Sondheim, reimagined and redefined.

Produced by Tori Jeanine, Jackie Maroney, and Rachel Lynne Smith.

Music direction by Joshua Turchin.

Featuring Michael Bernardi, Kayleigh Marie Brennan, Christina Britton, John Harmon Cooper, Caitlin Donohue-Bernardi, Mary Kate Heagerty, Tori Jeanine, Carly Jerstad, Jake Latts, Jackie Maroney, Rachel Lynne Smith, Troy Tripicchio, and Abby Wolanin.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi & FEAT. Jasmine Amy Rogers & MORE! – OCTOBER 8 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for our new concert series celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people”… who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening!

Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons, and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

“Everything about it is appealing!” You’ll love these musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV, and popular songs about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “show.” Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Stephanie D’Abruzzo, Javier Muñoz, Mark Nadler, Tony Award® nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical) and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – OCTOBER 8 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They’ve served you food. They’ve put on your shows. They’ve helped you purchase tickets. They’ve put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they’re starring in a show for you!

Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there’s a whole staff of talent waiting to be shared!

Hosted and produced by Macon Prickett and Alex Martins. Music direction by Ben Covello.

Featuring Mark Beyer, Mandisa Boxill, Rae Ann Cabralis, Adelina Correa, Grace Flavien, GG, Sarah Goodman, Isa Harris, James Klapak, Antonio Martinez, Cassi Mikat, Katie O’Donnell, Luis Palomino, Elizabeth Precius, and Shayna Rives.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

IN HONOR OF Billy Joel: A CONCERT! – OCTOBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Billy Joel will not appear at this performance.

Though illness has stopped Billy Joel from singing for now, the great Broadway and nightclub singers of New York will keep his brilliant music alive and soaring in this special concert event in his honor. And what an honor it will be for this handpicked cast to sing the songs of an artist who has had 33 top 40 hits, and 23 Grammy Award nominations (winning 6).

Billy Joel struggled before he made it big. But the stuff of life was driven into his soul, and it came out in his music. And on the 54 Below stage, you will hear his greatest songs. Some of what you’ll hear includes “New York State of Mind”, “Honesty,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Uptown Girl”, “It’s Still Rock ’n’ Roll To Me,” “She’s Only a Woman,” “Vienna,” “She’s Got a Way,” and, of course, “Piano Man.”

In Honor of Billy Joel: The Concert is created by NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world. This special concert will feature not only the some of our most talented performers, but it will also feature performers who love Billy Joel and will feel honored, themselves to pay homage to this man and his music. And there will be so much great music! Come and join us!

Music direction by John Fischer.

Featuring Willie Demyan, Cooper Grodin, Kendra Foster McBride, Cassi Mikat, Albert Nelthropp, Kelli Rabke, 2x Tony Award® nominee Bob Stillman, Jared Weiss, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Rita Rudner – OCTOBER 10 & 11 AT 7PM

Rita Rudner returns to 54 Below by popular demand!

A successful actress, author, playwright, and screenwriter, Rudner’s epigrammatic one-liners have filled the London Palladium, the Sydney Opera House, and Carnegie Hall. Now, audiences will have the opportunity to experience her icepick-sharp timing and trademark clever observations up close and personal. Rudner’s unmatched humor and enduring charm will leave you in stitches. Don’t miss the chance to see this comedy legend in a way you’ve never seen her before!

A house-filling favorite in Las Vegas since she opened as one of the hottest tickets in town in June 2000, Rudner is known for her epigrammatic one-liners. Over the course of a multi-year run she sold almost two million tickets, grossed over a hundred million dollars and become the longest-running solo female comedy show in the history of Las Vegas. She was named Las Vegas’s Comedian of The Year nine years in a row and in 2006 received The Nevada Ballet’s Woman of The Year Award. In October 2017 she was given the Casino Entertainment Legend Award.

Rita’s first solo HBO special, Rita Rudner’s One Night Stand, was nominated for several awards, as was her eponymous English BBC television show that later appeared in the USA on A&E. Rudner’s two one-hour specials for HBO, Born to Be Mild and Married Without Children, were ratings standouts and she performed all over the country, filling Carnegie Hall in New York three times. In 2008 Rita Rudner: Live From Las Vegas was PBS’s first ever stand-up comedy special.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CANCIONES DEL CORAZÓN: CELEBRATING LATIN POP – OCTOBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for Canciones del Corazón, a heartfelt evening celebrating the timeless voices of Latin pop. Through the music of Juan Gabriel, Selena Quintanilla, Shakira, Julieta Venegas, Luis Miguel, Hombres G, Reik and Jesse & Joy, this cabaret honors the songs that have lived in our hearts for generations. Featuring hits like “Querida,” “No Me Queda Más,” “Ahora Te Puedes Marchar,” “Devuélveme a Mi Chica,” and “¡Corre!,” each performance invites the audience to reflect, remember, and rejoice in the beauty of Latinx music.

Produced and directed by Paulina Reyes Csitkovits, this concert is a love letter to heritage, emotion, and the power of song.

Production coordination by Jessie Toledo.

Music direction by Andre Real.

Featuring Jake Burris, Andrea Caicedo, Alessandra Casanova, Omar Dileon, Luisa Gonzalez, Sergio Guerra, Jaeden Riley Juarez, Andrew Limon, Ana Luisa Martinez, Sophia Pompa, Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, and Natalia Vela.

54 Below is thrilled to honor the Latine and Hispanic performers, producers, and artists who are vital members of our artistic community this Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us in celebrating their contributions to our beloved art form by partaking from a special menu featuring dishes from the Hispanic diaspora, inspired and created by our kitchen and restaurant staff who hail from Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and more. View menu specials here.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Laura D’Andre, Jared Goodwin, Paul J. Hernandez, Dory Lorenz, William Michals, Jillian Mitchell, Skye Stauffer, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALL GROWN UP: A TRIBUTE TO THE ROLES YOU’VE OUTGROWN- SECOND EDITION – OCTOBER 12 AT 9:30PM

Remember those childhood roles you lived for? All Grown Up: A Tribute to the Roles You’ve Outgrown is your chance to see a dynamic collaboration between NYC’s passionate theatre students, as they bring a fresh, reimagined twist to the childhood songs that once defined them. From spirited orphans to “Revolting Children,” this one-of-a-kind cabaret lets adult performers pay homage to the roles that first ignited their love for theatre. Featuring an incredible lineup of performers, production/direction by Olivia DeMarco with co-producer Sophia Theokas, All Grown Up is a tribute to the past and a love letter to the stage. This evening of nostalgia, powerhouse vocals, and pure theatrical magic is one you don’t want to miss!

Music direction/piano by Braiden Lee.

Featuring Killian Allgeier, Ben Armstrong, Natalie Becker, Daphne Bruhmuller, Milena Gravante, Ella Ingold, Lyla Karekinian, Tyler Landusky, Talia Morrison, Ayla Mulock, Sara-Louise Oakes, Nicole Ottavio, Cristina Rivera Gordillo, Olivia Robatin, Eve Rosenstein, Abby Vetstein, and Miranda Young.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY Christine Pedi October 8 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW October 8 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)