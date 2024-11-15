See David Burtka, Marilyn Maye & More Next Week at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED – NOVEMBER 18 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

We’re Still Here! The Company of our celebrated, long-running series, Sondheim Unplugged, is thrilled to be Back in Business for season thirteen of our award-winning program. A celebrated New York event since 2010 (It’s a Hit!), Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good!

Starring special guests Heather Ayers, Danielle Ferland, Ramona Mallory, and Lucia Spina.

Featuring Rob Maitner, Martín Solá, Leonard Sullivan, and Brad Weinstock.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MERCH TAKES THE STAGE! SELLING TEES. SINGING TUNES. – NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Have you ever wondered what Broadway’s merchandise team does while the show’s happening? In this one-night only concert, Broadway’s unsung heroes, the merch sellers, will sing some of their favorite hits from the shows they work! Featuring songs from Broadway’s hit shows, let us entertain you with the songs we know by heart… perhaps a bit too well! We not only sell magnets; we’ve got magnetic personalities ready to shine on the 54 Below stage, joined by some Broadway performer friends. You bought your t-shirts… now buy your tickets!

Produced by Erin Clemente and Sam Rosenblatt.

Music direction by John Byrd.

Vocal arrangements by Elspeth Collard.

Featuring Erin Clemente, Jordan Davis, Haley DeBattista, Mary Fehrenbacher, Amelia Firestone, Stephanie Fuentes, Logan Hurd, Grayson James, Cody Jordan, Carlye Messman, William Meurer, Joel Morel, James Powers, Melony Reyes, Matt Rodriguez, and Sam Rosenblatt.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carolyn Montgomery: GIRLSINGER, A CELEBRATION OF Rosemary Clooney – NOVEMBER 19 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Carolyn Montgomery, multi-award winning star of the concert stage returns to 54 Below in girlSINGER, a celebration of Rosemary Clooney. With a world-class band featuring members of Clooney’s own musical ensemble, and Montgomery’s critically acclaimed powerhouse vocals belting out hits like “Hey There,” “Come On-A My House,” and “Tenderly,” audiences sing along, laugh, weep, and dance in their seats. Montgomery’s talent for storytelling elevates the music into a spellbinding, one-woman tour-de-force.

Carolyn Montgomery garnered multiple MAC, BackStage Bistro and Nightlife Awards for singing and songwriting, performing in New York City at Town Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Laurie Beechman Theatre and major venues across the United States and London. She is the Executive Director of the renowned American Songbook Association, producing concerts that feature Betty Buckley, Lillias White, and a myriad jazz and Tony®-winning Broadway artists. Montgomery brings her own, revered performance prowess back to sold-out houses nationwide, with a band featuring music director Tedd Firth and artistic director, Tony®-nominated Sally Mayes. Also featured: Warren Vache on trumpet- a long standing member of Clooney’s ensemble- as well as Sherrie Maricle (drums), Matt Scharfglass (bass) and Jonathan Kantor (saxophone and clarinet).

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

EMOTE: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL BY TIM CARULLO & JUNE SPIEGEL – NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Emote is an original musical that navigates the intricate landscape of human emotions and the ethical dimensions of AI. Produced by Elisabeth Nordeen, with music and lyrics by Tim Carullo and June Spiegel, the show unfolds in a futuristic society engineered by a scientist, Dr. Lunarie, where instead of working towards a paycheck one’s income is based on how happy they are. Four companions – June, the neglected daughter of Dr. Lunarie; Noah, a teenager anxious about his future; Alex, Noah’s sarcastic friend; and Will, the only sentient robot in existence who believes he’s as human as anyone else. Each with their own motives, the group embarks on a quest to find the “happiness formula” to ensure a successful future. Their journey exposes betrayals, moral dilemmas, and the flaws in artificial happiness. Their journey ultimately leads them to confront Dr. Lunarie herself. In the end, they discover the true value of authentic emotion, bringing the old scientist into self-reflection.

Featuring Tristan Altobelli, Addison Clover, Maggie Cox, Jacob Dueker, Jalen Ford, Elena García, Kannon Gowen, Mathew Harper, Walter Higginbotham, Jacob Jackson, Felicia Josey, Claire Latourette, Angelina Milici, Morgan Paige, Alex Anthony Rodriguez, Cole Russell, Lussi Pearl Salmela, Jason Sekili, Johnathan Tanner, Keira Tantillo, and Myriam Zamy.

Joined by Joshua Turchin on piano.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

You may recognize David Burtka from his work in theatre, including his Broadway debut in the 2003 revival of Gypsy and his breakthrough performance off-Broadway in Edward Albee’s The Play About the Baby. Perhaps you’ve seen him mentoring the queens of Hulu’s “Drag Me to Dinner” or tried some of the recipes from his bestselling book Life is a Party. But you may never have seen him like this – turning the conventions of the cabaret structure upside down. Directed by his husband Neil Patrick Harris, with musical direction by Seth Rudetsky, this show is something special and unique. Funny yet emotional, energetic yet raw – Burtka, David promises to be to be a head spinning night to remember at 54 Below.

Featuring Kate Reinders and Nicholas Ward.

$89.50 cover charge (includes $9.50 in fees). $150 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE GREAT MT LOWERING: LIVE! FEAT. Imani Russell & MORE – NOVEMBER 20 AT 9:30PM

Singing higher = singing better? Think again. Join us at 54 Below for The Great MT Lowering: Live! Trans and gender non-conforming actors from Broadway and beyond lower the keys of your musical theatre favorites to break the stigma of vocal prowess and talent being limited by range. From Golden Age classics like She Loves Me to the contemporary world of Mean Girls and Lempicka, prepare for a night of trans excellence and a celebration of the beauty and power of low voices!

Conceived and produced by Alyssa “Alyx” Cassese.

Music directed by Mikayla Coxe.

Featuring Ernest Allen (they/them), Dennis Cao (they/he), Alyssa “Alyx” Cassese (they/he/she), Emma Diner (any pronouns), Bobby Ellis (any pronouns), Patrick Falk (he/him), Malea Kimberly (they/she), Katryna “K” Marttala (they/them), Brady Dalton Richards (they/he), Imani Russell (they/them), Sushma Saha (pronoun inclusive), and Gwynne Wood (they/she).

The Great MT Lowering is inspired by/based on the viral TikTok series of the same name that Cassese began back in 2023. To date, the series has accumulated around one million views and over 140,000 likes, while receiving hundreds of comments from artists who feel relieved to be able to sing in their natural timbres. Additionally, the trend has inspired positive feedback from industry professionals who feel encouraged by the movement to have actors sing more in keys fit for their voices.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 ROLLS FOR INITIATIVE: A DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS CABARET – NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Get ready for the musical quest of a lifetime as musical theatre, improv, and the epically hilarious fun of Dungeons and Dragons combine! Join Alexandra Rose DeAngelis and J. Giachetti as they lead a party of eight players on a 65-minute one-shot where everything is determined by the roll of their die. What songs will they sing, and with what modifiers? Which villain will blow you away with a “killer” number? Does performing Cats count as casting “Vicious Mockery?” Only the luck of D4s through D20s and the magical melodic wit of the cast will determine the fate of evening!

Music direction by Michael Louis Curcio.

Produced by J. Giachetti.

Co-produced by Alexandra Rose DeAngelis and Gabriella Morgan.

Featuring Dungeon Master J. Giachetti.

Also featuring the Travel Party Brian Klimowski, Jess Kirschner, Lexy Vagasy, Niki Metcalf, Randall Scott Carpenter, Victoria Heppard and Sami Blake.

Also joined by the 5th edition ensemble Marisa Albano, Margot Bergeron, Brandon Cayetano, Clara Charles, Charlie Conrad-Montgomery, Sam Crabtree, Alexandra Rose DeAngelis, Cara Scarlette Forfinski, Sunny Goia, Charlie Keegan James, Lauren Keffler, Gabriella Morgan, Harrison O’Callaghan, Alejandria Solis, Julie Spector, Maria Lee Vazquez, and Chloë Wendler.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS W/ KEVIN FERG & FRIENDS VOL 5. – NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The most friendly holiday cabaret in NYC is back! Kevin Ferguson and his incredibly talented friends are finally coming together again for the fifth installment of The Friendsgiving Leftovers!

This campy concert celebrates the power of friendship and the fifth anniversary of The Kevin Ferg & Friends Company!!! The evening will feature a fierce band, led by acclaimed music director Darnell White, along with some of the most talented vocalists in New York, a couple surprise Broadway friends, and a few drag queens! Expect high energy fabulosity and a set list full of familiar friendly tunes like “The Friends TV Theme Song,” “Friend Like Me” from Disney’s Aladdin, “You Are My Friend” by Patti LaBelle, and so many more. Call your best pals and buy your tickets now because this year’s friendly extravaganza is going to be bigger and better than before!

Featuring Blu Allen, Christopher Brasfield, Tara Bull, Zenni Corbin, Aria Renee Curameng, Michael Ray Fisher, Tayler Harris, Randall Holloway, Quiana Onrae’l Holmes, Amirah Joy Lomax, Cassi Mikat, Olivia Murphy, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Mia Rose, Tyler Stinziani, Nathan Tolliver, Jada Valenciaga, Jasmin Van Wales, Josh Walker, Khalifa White, Burgandy Williams, D. Woods, Marcus Wynn, and more stars to be announced!

Joined by Mark Beyer on guitar, Rashad McPherson on keys II/synth, DeJuan Rosado on drums, Gene Taylor on bass, and Darnell White on keys.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Ali Forney Center.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KEEP MARCHING: CELEBRATING THE WOMAN OF TODAY AND TOMORROW – NOVEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at 54 Below as we uplift the “women of the world” through song, creating space for those that have fought for human rights throughout history, and recognizing what girlhood looks like today. Keep Marching: Celebrating the Women of Today and Tomorrow will feature girl power ballads and empowering anthems from pop music and musical theater in an effort to encourage audience members and pay homage to the women and non-binary folks that inspire us on a daily basis. Your favorite stars from across Broadway and beyond will take the stage, with songs from artists such as Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift and featuring music from the hit shows you’ve seen on Broadway, such as Shucked and Suffs The Musical. With production by Haley Keizur and Maddie Russell, this evening is sure to leave you empowered and ready to conquer the world. Tonight we celebrate, tomorrow we keep marching.

Music direction by Katie Coleman.

Featuring Jennifer Apple, Madison Baker, Keara Byron, Emmy Daniels, Mary Beth Donahoe, Mia Gentile, Francesca Granell, Lindsay Joan, Kristina Love, Mia Pak, Annemarie Rosano, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Scott Siegel’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH! – NOVEMBER 24 AT 1PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town!

Music direction by Mark Hartman.

Featuring John Easterlin, Ryan Knowles, William Michals, Jillian Mitchell, Anaïs Reno, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) - $106 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye: BY REQUEST – NOVEMBER 24 AT 7PM

The performance on November 25 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following the sold-out shows that celebrated her 96th birthday, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Her previous engagements at 54 Below have been critically acclaimed, with rave reviews calling her concerts “a master class in singing conducted by a polished pro” (The New York Observer), who bowls audiences over “in the hippest, most swinging way imaginable” (The Wall Street Journal). Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED November 18 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 ROLLS FOR INITIATIVE: A DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS CABARET November 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE FRIENDSGIVING LEFTOVERS W/ KEVIN FERG & FRIENDS VOL. 5 November 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

KEEP MARCHING: CELEBRATING THE WOMAN OF TODAY AND TOMORROW November 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

