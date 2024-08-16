See Christopher Sieber, Ann Hampton Callaway & More at 54 Below Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

CHRISTOPHER SIEBER – AUGUST 19 & 20 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug 20 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Two-time Tony Award® nominee Christopher Sieber shares stories and songs from his 14 and 1/2 Broadway shows. These include Company, The Prom, Matilda, Spamalot, Shrek, La Cage, Chicago, Pippin, and so many more! Sieber will also star in the upcoming Broadway musical, Death Becomes Her, alongside Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard. Hear about the disasters and triumphs onstage and off, the many Broadway stars he has had the honor of working with, and everything along the way, during his 33 year Broadway career.

Christopher Sieber started performing shows in his parents’ living room where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976 seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Then, Broadway: Company, The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony®, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations), Monty Python’s Spamalot (Tony Award® nomination and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into The Woods, Beauty and The Beast, and Triumph of Love. Television: “Law And Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex & The City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It’s All Relative,” “Two Of A Kind,” and lots of daytime television like “Guiding Light,” “All My Children,” “Another World,” where his many recurring characters never went anywhere.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 GETS WARPED: DISC 2! FEAT. LINDSAY HEATHER PEARCE, HAWLEY GOULD, & MORE – AUGUST 19 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The weather is finally heating up! Think back to the feelings you had on those hot summer days in the sun, jumping around and screaming for all your favorite pop/punk rock bands at a musical festival like no other. When you had to find your favorite band on a big inflatable wall to determine the time and stage for their set. If the nostalgia is hitting you hard, worry not!

Join us for an evening at our “punk rock summer camp” with stars from the stage and screen as we bring you back to those days at 54 Gets Warped: Disc 2! Get ready to hear songs you love from bands such as Paramore, Fall Out Boy, All Time Low, My Chemical Romance, and more in a fresh new way! Don’t miss your chance to see some of New York’s best honor bands who’ve played Warped Tour over its 20+ years of touring the country. Produced by Elmo Zapp and Stephanie Lazard, with music direction by Elmo Zapp.

Featuring Courtney Bassett, Kathryn Francisco, Hawley Gould, Haley Gustafson, F Michael Haynie, Michelle Beth Herman, Carson Higgins, Brian Charles Johnson, Cassi Mikat, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Fergie L. Philippe, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Morgan Reilly, Kyle Scatliffe, Emily Schultheis, and Michael Williams.

Joined by Jared Decker on drums, Mike Rosengarten on guitar, Andrea Yohe on keys, and Elmo Zapp on bass.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION (THE FINALE), FEAT. ANTONIO CIPRIANO & MORE! – AUGUST 20 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Return by popular demand! Calling all Gleeks! It’s the revival you’ve been waiting for! Grab your slushees and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, “GLEE.” From songs like “Don’t Stop Believing” … to “Loser Like Me”, this isn’t an episode you’ll want to miss. And that’s how Sue “C”s it.

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

Associate produced by Caitlin Brightman.

Music directed by James Stryska.

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Joseph Frederick Allen, Alex Allred, Antonio Cipriano, Jeffrey Cornelius, Cara Rose DiPietro, Meg Dwinell, Gabe Escobar, Zach Faust, Nicole Lamb, Kyra Linekin, Andi Maroney, Marcus McGee, Ren Parker, Braden Phillips, Sue Sylvester, Jenna Lea Rosen,Brian Vaulx Jr., Justine Verheul, and Carrie Wagner.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: FINDING BEAUTY- INSPIRED CLASSICS AND ORIGINALS – AUGUST 21-24 AT 7PM

The performance on Aug 24 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Don’t miss Tony® nominee Ann Hampton Callaway in her hit show Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Ann’s show is comprised of classics from her songwriting inspirations- Carole King, Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Paul Simon, and many more. Also, the recent inductee into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame shares songs from her new CD, Finding Beauty: Originals Vol. 1. Expect AHC hits like Streisand’s “At the Same Time” as well as new songs she’s co-written with Oscar winner Alan Bergman, Grammy winner Melissa Manchester, and Grammy nominee Amanda McBroom. Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers and exquisite ballads, as we follow the arc of Ann’s musical inspiration!

Featuring her sister Liz Callaway, Tony® nominee and Emmy winner, on Aug 21 only.

$67.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $111.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELIJAH LYONS & FRIENDS – AUGUST 21 AT 9:30PM

From Erie to Illinoise, join Elijah Lyons as he makes his 54 Below debut following his Broadway debut in Sufjan Stevens’ Illinoise. Elijah Lyons & Friends is a celebration of the vocation of music, friendship, and young talent. Elijah Lyons & Friends highlights his multi instrumentalist talents and natural genre bending style. Featuring Billy Engle of Lyons’ duo Human Hands Are Cigarettes, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin (Peacock’s “Poker Face”), and more.

Produced by Matt Tierney.

Featuring Julian Decker, Billy Engle, Samantha Fierro, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Elijah Lyons, Eli Neslund, Gian Perez, Matt Tierney, and Katrell Vonn Thomas.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE NEW YORK CITY GAY MEN’S CHORUS: SHOWER SONGS – AUGUST 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Members of the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus return once again to 54 Below for a salute to singing in the shower! Produced by Chorus Royals Gigi St. Croix and Temple Grandé, with musical direction by Kent Dennis, Shower Songs is a bubbly cabaret show destined to make you feel refreshed and ready for anything. With a mix of classic Broadway and pop songs, Shower Songs is sure to scrub all your cares away. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus.

Featuring Patrick Bodd, Thom Cantey, Roy Chicas, James Lesu’i, Kyle Medeiros, Michael Perotto, and Alvic Plan.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMEDY 2NIGHT! ANOTHER CELEBRATION OF MUSICAL COMEDY CHARACTERS – AUGUST 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tragedy tomorrow, Comedy 2night! We’re BACK with our history-lesson-turned-cabaret celebrating the crazy characters and beloved tropes in “the most glorious words in the English language:” Musical Comedy! This concert will include even MORE songs and zany characters from classics your mom loves and hilarious new favorites. Featuring Broadway’s most side-splitting scores: Something Rotten! The Book of Mormon! Funny Girl! and MORE! Laugh along with these fantastically funny folks on another journey through their comedic inspirations and aspirations and finally know why that chicken crossed the road (to see this show AGAIN, of course!) *bah dum tss*

Produced by Lauren Dietzel.

Music direction by James Stryska.

Featuring Kelly Autry (he/him), Daniel Barrett (he/they), Emilee Clapp (she/her), Lauren Dietzel (she/they), Bobby Eddy (he/him), Rachel Eddy (she/her), Caleb Funk (he/him), Ali Funkhauser (she/her), Andrew Gryniewicz (he/him), Jayne Ng (she/her), Matt Paris (he/him), Chloe Savit (she/her), James Stryska (he/they), Kai B White (she/her), and Lu Zielinski (she/her).

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SCOTT SIEGEL’S BROADWAY MUSICAL BRUNCH, FEAT. ALICE RIPLEY & MORE! – AUGUST 24 AT 12PM

Before you attend your weekend matinee, we’ll start your day by feeding both your body and your soul with a pre-matinee concert overflowing with famous Broadway show tunes coupled with the best brunch in town. And what a concert it will be, with New York’s most talented musical theater, opera, and nightclub stars sharing their extraordinary joy and love of theater by giving their all on the stage.

And who better to host than NYC’s legendary impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 500 major concert events all over the world. Among Scott’s impressive list of shows are 54 Belows critically acclaimed, record-breaking Broadway’s Greatest Hits series that has been regularly selling out the club since 2015 (and is fast-approaching 150 editions!), producing, directing, and writing concerts for Michael Feinstein, as well as creating more than 100 major concerts at New York’s historic 1,500 seat Town Hall.

Scott Siegel’s Broadway Musical Brunch: A Musical Mimosa that will make your weekend afternoon feel like a night out on the town! Music direction by Evan Zavada.

Featuring John Cardea, Jr., John Easterlin, Tony Award® nominee Willy Falk, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Lily Labrach, Tony Award® winner Alice Ripley, Jenny Lee Stern, and more stars to be announced!

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes classics such as PB&J Stuffed French Toast, Chicken and Waffles, and Cinnamon Rolls. The menu will be available a la carte. For the full brunch menu, click here.

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS A STAR IS BORN – AUGUST 24 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ever heard a combination of pop, blues, rock and roll, and country, all in one night? Join us at 54 Below for a classic yet modern evening featuring songs from A Star Is Born. Yes, you’ll hear songs from the Lady Gaga version, but also from the versions of the story that feature Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, and Janet Gaynor. Expect an unmissable celebration of music, romance and passion throughout the years from 1937 to 2018 with songs by Andrew Wyatt Blakemore, Paul Blair, Ray Heindorf, Max Steiner, and more such as “Shallow,” “The Man That Got Away,” “I Believe In Love,” and many more! Join musical theatre rising stars for an exciting night as they make their 54 Below debuts performing these stellar numbers! Produced by Lari Panini, with music direction by Paulie D. Mills.

Featuring Rossana Barrera, Lari Panini, Andres Quintero, Julissa Reyes, Jared Adrian Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS MICHAEL JACKSON, STARRING YOUNG, GIFTED AND BROADWAY – AUGUST 25 AT 7PM

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin!” Join Young Gifted and Broadway for a night that will be “Off The Wall!” Hear your favorites and some classics from Michael Jackson’s catalog like “Got To Be There,” “Black & White,” “PYT,” and more, all sung by Broadway’s best and brightest including Grammy winner Walter Russell III and more.

It will be a night filled with great music and unbelievable performances, so get your tickets and get ready to “Get on the Floor” and have a great time! “Can You Feel It?”

Young Gifted and Broadway is a community for young Broadway performers of color to be seen and heard, providing guidance, advocacy and unwavering encouragement for Broadway’s Best and Brightest.

Produced by Angela Russell, Young, Gifted & Broadway Founder/Creative Director.

Featuring Juliet Benn, Jace Bently, Layla Capers, Scarlett Diviney, Jackson Hayes, Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, Ethan Joseph, Mehret Marsh, Davis Matthews, Phierce Phoenix, Jillian Paige Platero, Austin Rankin, AJ Rhodes, Kalandra Rhodes, Grammy Award winner Walter Russell III, and Eric Williams.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE PIANO MEN: A NIGHT OF BILLY JOEL & ELTON JOHN HITS – AUGUST 25 AT 9:30PM

Billy Joel and Elton John will not appear at this performance.

Step into Broadway’s living room for a captivating cabaret experience featuring the iconic music of Billy Joel and Elton John. With careers that have spanned decades, these two legendary musicians have left an indelible mark on the world of musical theatre and beyond. Get ready to experience a “New York State of Mind” as Broadway and NYC cabaret favorites take you on a journey through iconic discographies. With “The Longest Time” of toe-tapping and singing along, this cabaret will have you “Crocodile Rock”-ing and “Movin’ Out” of your seat. It’s time to show these two legends some “Honesty” and “Sacrifice” by joining us for an unforgettable night that’ll leave you saying, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” but we sure had a blast!

Produced by Sarah Isola and Eli Hamilton.

Music direction by Sean Andrews.

Featuring Drew Black, Kate Coffey, Jaden Dominique, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Eli Hamilton, Sarah Isola, Alana Janai, Felicia Josey, Steven Klenk, Angelina Milici, Cullen Parrish, Jack Roden, Kevin James Sievert, Andrew Tufano, Alyssa Wray, and Elijah Zurek.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 GETS WARPED: DISC 2! August 19 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

CHRISTOPHER SIEBER August 20 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION (THE FINALE) August 20 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

THE NEW YORK CITY GAY MEN'S CHORUS: SHOWER SONGS August 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

COMEDY 2NIGHT! ANOTHER CELEBRATION OF MUSICAL COMEDY CHARACTERS August 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: FINDING BEAUTY - INSPIRED CLASSICS AND ORIGINALS August 24 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS A STAR IS BORN August 24 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

Comments