See Ann Hampton Callaway and More at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW will present Ann Hampton Callaway, Sondheim Unplugged, Broadway's Next Hit Musical and more. Learn more here!

MOIPEI ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ NYC – SEPTEMBER 23 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya. They are exceptional musicians who present a unique concert shaped by their distinct journey. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington to swing, a spiritual or two, and some well-known pop songs, along with a loving tribute to their upbringing in Kenya. They sing of their unique journey from choirs in Kenya to the concert stages in New York City and the world. As artists totally immersed in their craft, Mary, Maggy, and Marta create all their own vocal arrangements.

Songs include “Sunday,” “Party In the USA,” “In the Mood,” “Hit The Road Jack,” “My Man,” “Up a Lazy River,” and a ’60s medley, to name a few. Be on the lookout for unexpected gems throughout the evening. They will also premiere an original song written for the trio.

With their exceptional talent, these three sisters blend together many music genres for an amazing, fulfilling and entertaining evening. They’re guaranteed to warm your heart and put a smile on your face!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS OLIVIA DEAN – SEPTEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Olivia Dean will not appear at this performance.

Get ready for a soulful, feel-good night at 54 Below as we honor the songs of the rising queen of UK pop-soul, Olivia Dean. From “The Hardest Part” to “Echo” and beyond, this concert highlights her Signature Sound — warm, honest, and effortlessly groovy.

Come celebrate her music just ahead of her highly anticipated album drop, featuring an all-star cast bringing Olivia’s hits (and hidden gems) to life on stage.

Produced by Nour Habbash.

Music direction by Analise Levesque.

Featuring Jade Brathwaite, Nour Habbash, Max Heitmann, Rene Helene, Maya Muthuramalingam, Kellie Rodriguez, Vaheed Talebian, and Ashley Webb.

Also joined by Kris Kusnierz on guitar.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE BEST OF Ann Hampton Callaway – SEPTEMBER 24 – 27 AT 7PM

The performance on September 27 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.” – Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Just as Ella Fitzgerald was the greatest jazz singer of her era, so too is the magnificent Ann Hampton Callaway of hers.” – Musical Theatre Review

Don’t miss The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter. With her trio led by Tedd Firth (Sep 24-26) and Grammy nominee Billy Stritch (Sep 27), Callaway dazzles us with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Come see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Joined by Tim Horner on drums and Martin Wind on bass.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSH CHRISTINA: A TRIBUTE TO THE PIANO MEN: Jerry Lee, ELTON, JOEL, & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

“In 20th century 1955, it took several young men to create and define rock ‘n’ roll. 65 years later, and it only takes one young man who embodies all the pioneers to introduce it to the 21st century. That man is Josh Christina.”

— Daryl Davis (pianist/band leader for Chuck Berry)

Josh Christina, rock ‘n’ roll revivalist and piano virtuoso, makes his electrifying 54 Below debut in A Tribute to the Piano Men: Jerry Lee, Elton, Joel, & More! Taking audiences on a high-energy journey through the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll, Josh breathes new life into the sounds of legends while blending in his own modern edge. Featuring music inspired by Jerry Lee Lewis, Elton John, Billy Joel, Ray Charles, and others, along with his own chart-topping hits like “Kayla Ann” and tracks from his latest album, UFOs Over Phoenix, Josh creates a show that’s part time machine, part rock ‘n’ roll revolution. If you’ve ever wanted to experience the heart-pounding, piano-driven spirit of rock’s pioneers – delivered by an artist who carries their legacy into the 21st century – this is the show to see!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KEN ALSTON JR: LOVE IS – SEPTEMBER 25 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Have you ever sought love only to discover it in the most unexpected places? To watch it slip through your fingers? Or perhaps you’ve embraced love wholeheartedly, only to realize its true essence remains forever elusive?

Join us for an unforgettable evening as Ken Alston Jr. invites you to delve into the rich tapestry of love—its joys, sorrows, and everything in between — unraveling the questions we all ponder about love. Featuring the music of Broadway, soulful R&B, Gospel, and even the poignant notes of German Lieder, Ken will guide you through the myriad emotions of love—longed for, sometimes unreturned, yet always felt.

Come out and prepare to step into a world where genres blend seamlessly and timeless classics transform into profound metaphors, serving as a private testimony to one of humanity’s most powerful emotions, beautifully expressed through song.

Renowned for his exceptional vocal range, Ken Alston Jr. is a globally recognized performer. His remarkable vocal range has opened doors for him to collaborate with prestigious organizations such as Three Mo’ Tenors, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opera Philadelphia, and various orchestras including the Czech, Charleston, Baltimore, and Soulful Symphony Orchestras. Ken has captivated audiences as a member of Three Mo’ Tenors and recently impressed viewers with his debut performance at PACNYC in Watch Night as Supernatural. A proud graduate of Morgan State University, Ken Alston Jr. continues to inspire and entertain with his extraordinary musical prowess.

Music direction by Darnell White.

Featuring special guests Patrick Dailey, Benjamin H. Moore (Hell’s Kitchen), Leah Rich, and Miguel Angel Vàsquez.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY’S NEXT HIT MUSICAL, FEATURING THE BEST IMPROVISERS IN NYC! – SEPTEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is back at 54 Below by popular demand, presenting the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway musical. Think The Tony Awards® meets “Whose Line Is It Anyway.” The best improvisers in NYC use YOUR made up song titles to improvise three nominated songs for the Phony Awards, including lyrics, melodies and choreography with music being created on the spot by Broadway’s Gary Adler, composer of Altar Boyz and music director of Avenue Q and Next to Normal, to name a few. Vote for which of the three songs will win the coveted Phony Award and then marvel at the hysterical, fully improvised musical of that winning song. Broadway’s Next Hit Musical has toured extensively throughout the United States and around the world. Tonight they make their 54 Below debut with an amazing night of improvised music and interactive comedy where the next winner just might be YOU!

Emceed by Greg Triggs, with music direction and piano by Gary Adler.

Featuring presenters/improvisers Deb Rabbai, Jeff Scherer, Stefan Schick, and Rob Schiffmann.

Also joined by special guest Tony Award® nominee Kerry Butler.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – SEPTEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Gloria Bangiola, Mar Di Meglio, Ben Jones, Talitha McDougall Jones, Ryan Knowles, Sarah Langford on violin, Sophia Orihuela, Izaya Perrier, Macon Prickett, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: THE FINAL SEASON – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

FINAL SEASON! After fifteen glorious years as a celebrated New York City event (It’s a Hit!), the time has come to say Goodbye for Now to Sondheim Unplugged, created in 2010 by series creator and original host Phil Geoffrey Bond, who continues as Executive Producer. At the time of closing, Sondheim Unplugged will have played 150 performances in NYC and dozens more nationally, internationally, and for broadcast.

But Take the Moment, because We’re Still Here and Back in Business for six final, unforgettable Sondheim performances of our multiple award-winning series, featuring a rotating Company of Broadway’s best. Long beloved by audiences of all levels of Sondheim-familiarity, Sondheim Unplugged (2023 Grammy nominee for Outstanding Traditional Pop Vocal Album) features some of the most exciting voices from the worlds of theatre and cabaret, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, and directed by Lucia Spina, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! SIX FINAL SHOWS ONLY!

Joined by special guests Ramona Mallory, Jennifer Sánchez, Lucia Spina, and Jim Walton.

Featuring Jacob Hoffman, Rob Maitner, Jon-Michael Reese, and Marquee Five.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

REAL LOVE: A TRIBUTE TO 90S R&B – SEPTEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Feel the vibe. Live the soul.

Step into a time machine and head straight to the golden era of smooth grooves and timeless vocals with Real Love: A Tribute to 90s R&B—a one-night-only concert event that brings the heart and heat of the ‘90s back to center stage.

Created and directed by Chris Richie and Brianna Kaleen, this electric evening features a stellar lineup of powerhouse vocalists, rich live arrangements, and the unforgettable sounds that defined a decade. From the honeyed harmonies of Boyz II Men and the fierce energy of TLC, to the velvet tones of Brandy, Aaliyah, and more—every song is a love letter to the era that made us slow dance, cry in the car, and fall head over heels. Whether you’re belting out the hook or just vibing in your seat, get ready to be transported by the music that moved a generation. Featuring some special surprise guests and endless soulful moments, this is one show you don’t want to miss. Come ready to sing, sway, and fall in love with the ‘90s all over again!

Featuring Caleb Barnett, Christian Clausnitzer, Jaylon Crump, Toni Huegel, Brianna Kaleen, Antonio King, Adamaris Lopez, Rachel Parker, Chris Richie, Brandon Santos, Destyni Williams, and Nazarria Workman.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

