Sean Patrick Murtagh Returns To Feinstein’s At The Nikko With HOLIDAY TEST DRIVE XIII: SPARKLE & JOY

Award-winning singer Sean Patrick Murtagh will return to Feinstein’s at the Nikko on Sunday, December 21 at 5:00 p.m. with Holiday Test Drive XIII: Sparkle & Joy, the newest installment in his long-running holiday concert series.

The evening will feature songs, storytelling, and the return of a seasonal program that has become a San Francisco tradition. Eryn Allen will serve as music director. Tickets are available at feinsteinssf.com.

About the Artist

Sean Patrick Murtagh is a multi-award-winning cabaret artist, honored with two MAC Awards and three BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he has performed on stages across the country in theater, film, and cabaret, including Lincoln Center and his widely viewed livestream series “Pantsless Living Room Concerts.” His screen credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly (ID Network), and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage roles include Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, and Coco.

His holiday concert series has become an annual Bay Area tradition, and he is also the host and creator of TUFF SHIFT!, a podcast exploring artists’ experiences in the hospitality industry. His debut album, The Mario 101!, is available on all major platforms.

About the Venue

Feinstein's at the Nikko is one of San Francisco’s leading live-music spaces, hosting artists ranging from Michael Feinstein to Tony and Grammy Award-winning performers, as well as emerging Bay Area vocalists. The intimate venue is located on the lobby level of Hotel Nikko at 222 Mason Street, steps from Union Square.